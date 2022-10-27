Governments urged to make waste management policy and investment a top priority at COP27 Climate Summit
Ed King offers his take on the key causes for climate optimism as the COP27 Climate Summit draws nearer
Oxfam warns there is a 'deficit of confidence' in critical climate finance negociations at the upcoming COP27 Climate Summit
Egypt sets out priorities for upcoming climate summit, France moves to end overseas oil and gas finance, and yet another internal combustion engine ban date is confirmed
Governments urged to double down on efforts to tackle illegal logging ahead of COP27
Updated nationally-determined contribution sets out further details on UK's 2030 decarbonisation target and its plans for boosting green skills and 'levelling up'
A new Forests & Climate Leaders' Partnership is to launch at COP27 and will seek to unite world leaders behind pledge to reverse forest loss by 2030
In strongly worded address to UN General Assembly, Antonio Guterres aims latest stinging criticism at fossil fuel firms and 'their enablers' in the PR and investment industries
UN-convened Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance (NZAOA) calls on policymakers to deliver consistent and ambitious climate regulations as it increases its assets under management to $10.6tr
Former Unilever CEO and leading green business campaigner talks to BusinessGreen about the huge challenges facing corporate climate efforts
Joint IEA, IRENA, and UN assessment of COP26 Breakthrough Agenda sets out priorities for collaborative climate action between businesses and governments
Consulting giant says latest deal will further expand its climate and sustainability expertise
New statement signed by 532 global investors calls for introduction of mandatory climate transition plans