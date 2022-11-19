Hopes are building that the COP27 Climate Summit in Sharm El Sheikh could deliver a late breakthrough, after reports that the EU and the G77 group of developing economies had reached an agreement on proposals for a new Loss and Damage funding mechanism.

Diplomats indicated the "in principle agreement" had the support of China and also expressed optimism that it had been structured in such a way that it could secure backing from the US, which has previously opposed efforts to develop a dedicated Loss and Damage fund.

The proposal is now set to be discussed with all parties, with a consultation session scheduled for 5pm UK time. If the draft deal and wider draft texts released by the Egyptian Presidency earlier today secure widespread backing then hopes remain that an agreement that builds on last year's Glasgow Climate Pact could yet be finalised this evening.

However, several major players still harbour concerns over aspects of the draft texts and as such opposition to some of the proposals could yet result in the Summit dragging on into Sunday.

The draft agreement backed by the EU and G77 agrees to establish a specific Loss and Damage fund as part of wider reforms to climate finance mechanisms, with the fund reserved for "vulnerable developing countries". The deal does not explicitly define which countries would qualify as vulnerable, but earlier in the day the EU's lead negotiator Frans Timmermans confirmed that middle income nations that face severe climate impacts, such as Pakistan, would be eligible for funds.

The arrangement would be in addition to existing arrangements for loss and damage that sit both inside and outside the UNFCCC, it states.

The draft agreement also fails to resolve the question of whether large emerging economies such as China and the Gulf states should pay into the fund, as the EU and US had wanted, instead proposing a that a new transitional committee would be tasked with "identifying and expanding sources of funding" by the time of the COP28 Summit next year.

If approved, the package would be widely regarded as a major breakthrough that could deliver significant new funding for the most climate vulnerable nations.

However, it remains to be seen whether the proposals can command the universal support required for them to be formally adopted.

The deal came as Egypt's COP27 Presidency opted to draft its own proposals for a potential final agreement in Sharm El Sheikh, in a bid to break the series of negotiating deadlocks that have marred the final few days of a Summit that has already overrun by 20 hours.

The proposals encompass three separate texts drafted over night by Egypt but which were only released this afternoon, with one designed as a potential overarching cover agreement, another focused on Loss and Damage, and a third tackling issues surrounding mitigation.

The proposals for a cover text agreement - which would be the overarching statement agreed to by all parties at COP27 - maintains the focus on 1.5C as the key target for the Paris Agreement and reiterates last year's promise to deliver a "phasing down" of unabated coal power and a "phasing out" of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.

It also "requests parties that have not yet done so... revisit and strengthen" their 2030 climate targets by the end of next year, in a move that would put pressure on countries to ramp up their decarbonisation ambitions after more than 150 countries failed to do so ahead of COP27.

And the suggested text invites parties to "consider further actions to reduce by 2030 non-carbon dioxide greenhouse gas emissions, including methane". Including a specific mention of methane in the final agreement has been a leading demand of parties such as the UK and EU over the past week.

Elsewhere, there are many aspects of the draft texts that could prove difficult for various different factions at COP27 to accept, leaving tired negotiators with a decision this evening over whether to seek a compromise agreement or continue to push to defend their own proposals.

For example, the suggested text stops short of calling for a phase out of all fossil fuels, despite widespread calls for the inclusion of such language from a raft of parties including the EU and climate vulnerable nations since its suggested inclusion by India earlier this week.

There are also fewer references to ramping up renewables and clean technologies compared to previous iterations of texts circulating last week, while it appears last year's call for countries to double adaptation finance has been dropped in favour of a call to "significantly scale" up such funding.

Meanwhile, the cover text proposal itself contains very little detail on critical issues such as climate finance, loss and damage, and how to accelerate decarbonisation in the 2020s towards limiting temperature rise to 1.5C.

Much of the specifics surrounding these critical issues appear to have been set out in two separate proposed texts this afternoon, which may provide a clearer signal of direction of travel over the remaining hours of negotiations at the summit.

The proposal paper on mitigation points to arguably weaker language compared to that agreed in Glasgow, presenting a potential challenge to the likes of the UK, EU, the US, and some poorer nations, which have been pushing for more ambitious action on decarbonisation.

For example, the text includes no specific timeline for counties to ramp up their climate plans, and there is little language centred on the importance of 1.5C as the key goal of the Paris Agreement.

In a press conference in the afternoon, the High Ambition Coalition group of countries - which includes the UK and Germany - announced it would back the Loss and Damage proposal from the EU and G77, but said it was critical any deal struck in Sharm el Sheikh delivered more ambitious outcomes on decarbonisation.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Tina Stege, climate envoy of the Marshall Islands, said: "The COP27 decision must reflect that we hold fast to our commitment to 1.5C and recognise the IPCC [Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change] finding that to keep 1.5C in reach, global emissions must peak before 2025 at the latest. The COP decision must put the world on a path to phasing out all fossil fuels and an urgent, just transition to renewables."

Observers have welcomed the various references in the cover text of the need to reform global financial architecture to unlock more funding for measures that cut emissions and help communities adapt to - and recover from - climate impacts, hailing the growing emphasis in UN texts on actions that can deliver climate goals.

Meanwhile, the latest iteration of texts related to Article 6 of the Paris Agreement have done little to alleviate concerns that COP27 could green light a carbon market trading framework that lacks sufficient transparency and result in a sub-prime market of credits that face continuing questions over their credibility.

Documents published this morning, which are not yet final, allow the trade of non-authorised credits between countries and businesses or other nations. These 'mitigation contribution' credits would not be subject to the rules of authorised credits and could in theory be counted towards corporate net zero targets in addition to a country's UN climate targets - an outcome campaigners have warned would undermine much of the work delivered at COP26 to tackle double counting through a "corresponding adjustments" tool.

There are also concerns around transparency, with the latest iteration of texts set to give countries the ability to designate their carbon trades with other nations 'confidential'. The proposal would hinder journalists and civil society's ability to scrutinise the carbon trades being used to deliver national climate goals.

However, the proposal paper on Loss and Damage that is based on the deal between the EU and the G77 has received a warmer welcome and could yet provide a route for a final agreement being reached.

Harjett Singh, head of global political strategy and the Climate Action Network noted on Twitter: "The draft decision on Loss And Damage finance offers hope to the vulnerable people that they will get adequate help to recover from climate disasters and rebuild their lives."

In a press conference earlier, COP27 President Sameh Shoukry noted significant divergence between negotiating teams still existed on core issues - particularly surrounding Loss and Damage and mitigation - but he insisted that a breakthrough could be achieved on the basis of the texts released this afternoon.

"I as President developed texts on all of the three issues that are balanced - that I believe constitute a basis for moving forward - and further consulted with the groups and gave them the opportunity to review those texts and to comment on them, introducing certain minor amendments," he said.

"As you might imagine, none of the groups could say that all of their interests were reflected. But a vast majority of the parties indicated to me that they considered the text as balanced and that they constitute a potential breakthrough that can lead to consensus."

Shoukry's confidence is now set to be tested on the conference floor, and if past COP Summits are anything to go by there could be further late negotiating twists before a final deal is reached.