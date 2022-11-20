COP27: The voices that were missing

In the last of BusinessGreen's dispatches from COP27, UN Live's Molly Fannon reflects on the the importance of getting a broad spectrum of voices heard at summits
Having just returned from COP27, my inherent hope is now firmly rooted in an energised anger about the voices that are missing. And the knowledge that not only can we correct that loud silence, but we...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial