'One million phones for the planet': Vodafone connects with WWF for new circular economy venture

Vodafone and WWF have today announced a new joint venture which aims to support the mobile network giant's plan to reduce its carbon emissions to net zero by 2040 and tackle e-waste across the industry.

Dubbed 'One Million Phones for the Planet', the new initiative aims to refine Vodafone's circular economy strategy and significantly increase the number of devices it refurbishes and recycles in a bid to reduce e-waste.

According to Vodafone, purchasing a refurbished smartphone can save around 50kg of carbon dioxide emissions, which makes its contribution to climate change 87 per cent lower than that of a brand-new smart phone. A recycled phone also removes the need to extract as much as 76.9 kg of raw materials.

Vodafone said it hopes the new programme will inspire customers across Europe and Africa to hand in their old devices as part of a trade-in, as a donation for social causes, or to be recycled responsibly.

The company said that starting from today, every phone that is collected as part of the programme will see £1, or the local equivalent, donated by Vodafone to WWF conservation projects around the world.

"WWF and Vodafone strongly believe that we can all make greener choices about how we use technology," said Nick Read, Vodafone group chief executive.

"Our partnership with WWF will create new initiatives to encourage our customers to take actions that could help reduce their carbon emissions and reduce pressure on the planet's natural resources."

Tanya Steele, chief executive of WWF-UK, welcomed the new initiative and urged people to make sure their old phones are re-used or recycled. "Every one of us has a role to play in helping to bring our world back to life, and the technology we use every day can play a major role in tackling the climate and nature emergency," she said. "Through our partnership with Vodafone, we will be exploring how everyone can reduce their environmental footprint using digital technologies and services, while also using mobile technology to drive forward key WWF conservation projects around the world."

Vodafone said that the new partnership with WWF is initially scheduled to last for three years, during which time it intends to launch a number of strategic initiatives across its markets in both Europe and Africa.

For example, it is planning to introduce a series of apps which have been designed to help its customers make more sustainable choices and support projects in South Africa, Germany, and the UK that use mobile technology to help address conservation and sustainability challenges.

The new campaign will run alongside existing device campaigns including Germany's 'One For One' appeal and the Vodafone UK's 'Great British Tech Appeal', the company said.

It added that the new charity offer was part of a wider programme to help prolong the life of existing handsets through the rolling out of more comprehensive and convenient resources for its customers in Europe, including insurance, advice, and repairs.

The news also comes just days after the company launched a new refurbished phone range for customers, offering refurbished phones with a two year warranty at discounted prices.