The UN-convened Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance (NZAOA) has today called on asset owners and index providers to develop and follow a series of net-zero aligned benchmarks in order to help them remain on track to meet their net zero objectives.

The NZAOA - which was established last year ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit as part of Glasgow Finance Alliance for Net Zero - has today published a fresh series of recommendations titled Development and Uptake of Net-Zero-Aligned Benchmarks: A call to action to asset owners and index providers.

The alliance, which represents more than 80 institutional investors that together hold $11tr of assets, has said it hopes new benchmarks would "ensure that institutional investors have a robust toolbox at hand for portfolio steering and communication of net-zero objectives to asset managers".

The NZAOA said it has been closely following the EU's climate benchmarks, which it described as "encouraging". However, it said it still identified a lack of climate-focused investment indices which can be applied to a broad range of cases and globally diversified multi-asset class portfolios.

NZAOA said it recognised the importance of benchmarks as a "crucial" tool for integrating decarbonisation objectives into the investment process, and said it is therefore calling on index providers to develop more net zero aligned benchmarks and on asset owners to apply them.

In order to provide the basis and context for a discussion on how to construct the net zero aligned benchmarks and index universes, NZAOA has outlined 10 key principles that the sector should embrace.

The principles call on index provides to take steps such as avoiding mechanical exclusions of high-emitting sectors, including forward-looking indicators as key inputs, and incorporating metrics that allow investors to gauge whether companies are pursuing a 'just transition'.

"From an asset owner perspective, benchmarks serve as effective tool for portfolio steering and engagement with asset managers," said Sindhu Krishna, head of responsible investments, Phoenix Group.

"As we hear of the window of opportunity closing for keeping the 1.5C ambition within reach, it is crucial for investors - who recognise that climate change presents financially material risks to investment portfolios - to have all the tools at their disposal for portfolio decarbonisation. This is why the Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance calls upon asset owners and index providers for the uptake, development and evolution of net-zero-aligned indices."

Ahead of this year's COP27, NZAOA also urged policymakers to do more to secure blended finance vehicles to help fund climate solutions to help the world deliver on Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Sharm El Sheikh Summit did result in a commitment by countries to consider proposed reforms to the international financial system to encourage multilateral development banks and other financial bodies to provide more concessional finance, loan guarantees, and other measures that can help boost flows of climate finance. Meanwhile, the G20 last week announced a major new just transition investment package for Indonesia, which aims to leverage private and public finance to help the country reduce its reliance on coal power.

However, governments were also again criticised for failing to do enough to mobilise drastically increased flows of climate finance into developing economies.