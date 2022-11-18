Representatives from the European Union and international standard-setting boards have promised they are working hard to align their sustainability disclosure standards, but sticking points remain, it appears.

At a side event at COP27 in Egypt last week (9 November) Mairead McGuiness - European Commissioner for financial services, financial stability, and capital markets union - said the EU wanted its Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive to be "aligned and as compatible as possible" with standards from the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB).

Aligning the two sustainability disclosure standards could mean that companies reporting on European standards would automatically report on international standards.

The ISSB is hoping to present a "global benchmark" of sustainability standards which will allow companies across the globe to be compared on sustainability measures by investors. However, competing versions from global regulators are causing challenges.

Sue Lloyd, vice chair of the ISSB, explained at the event that the two bodies are aiming to "move to a mapping approach" where the same disclosures can be used to meet the same requirements for both regulators.

"We want the common disclosures to be the biggest population they possibly can," she said. "There are huge benefits for companies and investors".

Some changes have already been made to both the EU and ISSB standards including changing language, for example, the ISSB adopted the use of ‘carbon credits' rather than ‘carbon offsets' and the EU moved to a structure that is "more closely aligned" with the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) structure used by the ISSB.

However, Lloyd added that while the two bodies were on a "good path" they were not there yet.

According to Christoph Töpfer, policy and scientific officer for the German Environment Agency, the differences between the two could be divided into two types: where the European version goes further; and where they are trying to say the same thing but use different language or concepts.

One challenge he flagged was how to disclose greenhouse gas emissions and the role of carbon credits within those disclosures.

There are also ongoing negotiations on scope 3 emissions at a global level. Both the ISSB and EU have included the need for these disclosures, but the US regulator is under pressure from corporate America to remove and be made voluntary.

"Compromises should be met for the climate rather than negotiators," Töpfer said of ongoing discussions.

However, Lloyd added the ISSB was seeking to make their standards "truly global" and so needed to ensure that it was not just the most "sophisticated companies and countries" that could adopt them.

She added they were looking at making "simpler versions" of some disclosures for those that were not as far along in their journey.

Timelines from Europe, which is considered the front-runner for reporting standards, have made compatibility with the bloc vital for ISSB.

Lloyd said the ISSB's work with Europe was the "most intensive version" of what it is doing with regulators globally.

The European Parliament approved the EU law to make the disclosures mandatory on 10 November. The commission aims to adopt the first set of standards, which will apply to all large companies, by June 2023.

The rules will start applying in 2024, with the first set of reports due for large public-interest companies already subject to the non-financial directive due in 2025.

