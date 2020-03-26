Editors Blog

An Awarding Endeavour
BusinessGreen has been celebrating and highlighting the progress of the green economy for over a decade - but doing so has never been more important

Does anyone deserve the green business vote?
The one upside to this miserable election has been the clear mandate for the net zero transition, but with all parties promising to bolder climate action who should green business types vote for?

Don't mention the climate change
As the EU prepares to strengthen its climate goals, the US demands the term is axed from future trade deals - the UK faces some tough choices post-Brexit

Greens winning here?
They are not going to form the next government, but the Green Party manifesto remains a hugely important document

Greenest Government (N)ever?
Boris Johnson promises a 'clean energy revolution' and the government deserves plaudits for its track record, but credibility is undermined by a refusal to reckon with the Tories' environmental failures

Zero Carbon Homes Standard Redux?
The Future Homes Standard could be a game-changer for green buildings or it could be a drag on climate action - it is understandable that councils and business leaders are worried

Get Net Zero done
With both Brexit and the net zero transition, the government has a clear goal and no clarity on how it intends to deliver

How dare you? Well, how?
Greta Thunberg's stinging challenge to world leaders is not just a rhetorical device, it is a genuine question that needs answering

Have you got the climate crisis covered?
The challenge presented by the Covering Climate Now campaign should not be the sole concern of the media, other businesses have a role to play in improving climate coverage too

Newts, vacuum cleaners, and 'the point of our exit'
Like a husband telling a suspicious partner he'll be home on time, Boris Johnson is telling the EU the UK wants to have 'world-class' environmental standards, but it also wants the freedom to change them if it chooses

10 green questions for Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson has said he supports the UK's net zero goal, but his past statements on climate action are characteristically inconsistent - will the Prime Minister finally offer unequivocal support for the green economy?

All charged up
Credit where it is due - the government is finally delivering some of the policy moves required to unlock a new wave of EV adoption

This is getting embarrassing
It may have been overshadowed by another dramatic day in Westminster, but yesterday the government was effectively accused of a dereliction of duty in the face of the climate crisis

20:19 vision
Something weird is happening in global geopolitics: there is division everywhere, but on climate action Trump's efforts to sow discord keep being rebuffed - what's going on?

Radically unradical?
John McDonnell's green finance proposals are closer to mainstream thinking than many of his critics would have you think