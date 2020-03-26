Editors Blog
An Awarding Endeavour
BusinessGreen has been celebrating and highlighting the progress of the green economy for over a decade - but doing so has never been more important
Noah's Rainbow - Raising children in an age of climate crisis
On crying at the climate crisis, the start of a decade of consequences, and the stark difference between ghosts and ancestors
Net Zero gets the royal treatment
This week brought positive mood music from the Johnson government on climate action
Faster, together: Come join the Net Zero Festival
James Murray explains the concept behind the world's first Net Zero Festival - and why all businesses should get involved
Now get Net Zero Done
Was it really 'a bad night for the climate'?
Does anyone deserve the green business vote?
The one upside to this miserable election has been the clear mandate for the net zero transition, but with all parties promising to bolder climate action who should green business types vote for?
Don't mention the climate change
As the EU prepares to strengthen its climate goals, the US demands the term is axed from future trade deals - the UK faces some tough choices post-Brexit
The debate over the green industrial revolution will be televised
A televised climate debate is democratically essential, but it is not without risks
Greens winning here?
They are not going to form the next government, but the Green Party manifesto remains a hugely important document
Greenest Government (N)ever?
Boris Johnson promises a 'clean energy revolution' and the government deserves plaudits for its track record, but credibility is undermined by a refusal to reckon with the Tories' environmental failures
Brexit and the Climate Emergency Committee
Amidst yesterday's latest round of Brexit chaos and division there was an unexpected but hugely important silver lining to be found
Right Time, Right Place - Right Story?
My speech to the Stronger Stories Clean and Cool Summit - in full
Zero Carbon Homes Standard Redux?
The Future Homes Standard could be a game-changer for green buildings or it could be a drag on climate action - it is understandable that councils and business leaders are worried
Get Net Zero done
With both Brexit and the net zero transition, the government has a clear goal and no clarity on how it intends to deliver
How dare you? Well, how?
Greta Thunberg's stinging challenge to world leaders is not just a rhetorical device, it is a genuine question that needs answering
A message to the climate strikers: Don't stop. It's working.
The past week provides an avalanche of evidence that the climate strike movement is working
Have you got the climate crisis covered?
The challenge presented by the Covering Climate Now campaign should not be the sole concern of the media, other businesses have a role to play in improving climate coverage too
COP26 in Glasgow: Opportunities and responsibilities
The UK has the honour of hosting one of the most important international meetings in modern history - the government now needs to fully engage with the massive responsibility it has just taken on
Newts, vacuum cleaners, and 'the point of our exit'
Like a husband telling a suspicious partner he'll be home on time, Boris Johnson is telling the EU the UK wants to have 'world-class' environmental standards, but it also wants the freedom to change them if it chooses
A tale of three Green Brexits
As the summer of the countdown clock continues only one thing is certain for the UK's green economy - nothing is certain
The good, the bad, and the ugly of a surprisingly green Cabinet
Boris Johnson's new Cabinet is greener than it looks, but does it matter?
10 green questions for Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson has said he supports the UK's net zero goal, but his past statements on climate action are characteristically inconsistent - will the Prime Minister finally offer unequivocal support for the green economy?
Join BusinessGreen for a catalysing celebration of green technology
The all new BusinessGreen Technology Festival and Awards is open for entries
All charged up
Credit where it is due - the government is finally delivering some of the policy moves required to unlock a new wave of EV adoption
This is getting embarrassing
It may have been overshadowed by another dramatic day in Westminster, but yesterday the government was effectively accused of a dereliction of duty in the face of the climate crisis
20:19 vision
Something weird is happening in global geopolitics: there is division everywhere, but on climate action Trump's efforts to sow discord keep being rebuffed - what's going on?
The future is not yet written
James Murray's speech at the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2019
Radically unradical?
John McDonnell's green finance proposals are closer to mainstream thinking than many of his critics would have you think
Awards, leadership, and bottling the green zeitgeist
To mark the launch of this year's BusinessGreen Leaders Award Hub, James Murray reflects on a remarkable few months for the UK's burgeoning green economy