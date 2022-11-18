COP27 can't implement Paris Agreement while banks expand fossil fuel financing

Neither governments nor the private sector can any longer use the excuse of waiting for the other to act, argues Rainforest Action Network's Aditi Sen
Last Wednesday was billed as 'Finance Day' at the COP27 Climate Summit in Egypt. Yet it is literally cognitive dissonance, at a global level, to hear world leaders talk about the urgent need to cut emissions...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial