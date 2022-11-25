COP27: Five things companies need to know after this year's UN climate summit

clock • 6 min read

A greater focus on phasing down fossil fuels and ensuring transparency around net zero goals emerged in Sharm El Sheikh, writes We Mean Business Coalition CEO Maria Mendiluce

1. Business knows that 1.5ºC is a limit not a target At COP27, over 100 businesses joined our call to stick to the 1.5°C temperature limit alongside The B Team and other civil society leaders. This...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Government confirms plans for £1bn ECO+ energy efficiency scheme

28 November 2022 • 5 min read
02

Tory onshore wind ban rebellion builds momentum

27 November 2022 • 4 min read
03

Green construction tech firms enjoy VC investment boom

28 November 2022 • 2 min read
04

UK and South Africa announce clean technology mineral partnership

25 November 2022 • 3 min read
05

Marine Conservation Society joins legal action against government sewage spill plan

28 November 2022 • 4 min read

More on Management

Credit: Matthew Farrow
Management

Small businesses need more actionable information on net zero

SMEs need a ‘one stop shop' online advice service for decarbonising their business, according to Broadway Initiative's Matthew Farrow

Matthew Farrow, Broadway Initiative
clock 23 November 2022 • 4 min read
The 'big how': How business can put sustainability strategy into practice in a volatile world
Management

The 'big how': How business can put sustainability strategy into practice in a volatile world

Forum for the Future’s Dr Sally Uren considers how companies can translate sustainability goals into real-world action

Sally Uren, Forum for the Future
clock 16 November 2022 • 5 min read
The analysis was launched at an event at the COP27 Climate Summit, pictured | Credit: iStock
Management

'Deficit of credibility': Net zero targets at publicly-listed firms falling short of UN standards, report warns

Analysis exploring companies, cities, and regions alignment with new 'anti-greenwashing' rules warns many net zero targets lack integrity

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 15 November 2022 • 3 min read