In-depth
Missing the point? Understanding environmental policy under a Conservative government
Viridor's Tim Rotheray argues the environmental movement needs to modify its approach so as to harness the Conservative government's stated commitment to climate action and environmental progress
'2050 isn't soon enough': How Sainsbury's plans to deliver net zero emissions in 20 years
CEO insists climate crisis demands more ambitious targets, as he earmarks £1bn of investment to help the supermarket help hit net zero 10 years ahead of the government target
Inside the London Power Tunnels: How the UK energy sector is striving to recruit 400,000 people to power the net zero transition
Some 117,000 new recruits will be needed within the next decade if the UK is to decarbonise power and heat networks in time for 2050
New York is kicking California's butt in building electrification
America's twin economic hubs have started a race to electrify their buildings - and so far the Big Apple is winning
Global Briefing: Trump rolls back clean water rules
All the news from around the world this week
'A golden opportunity': Inside the CCC's blueprint for climate-friendly food and farming
The UK's climate advisory body has tabled an ambitious set of policy measures to deliver net zero farming – here are the key takeaways
Our world is on fire - and business must help put it out
As world leaders gather in Davos, WWF's Cristianne Close and Margaret Kuhlow urge businesses to take the lead in tackling the climate and nature crisis
Less meat, more trees: UK climate advisors urge overhaul of 'unsustainable' farmland management
Committee on Climate Change tells ministers radical change in how land is managed across UK required reach net zero emissions
Citizens' Assembly set to craft UK strategy for Net Zero
110 members of the public will travel to Birmingham this weekend for the first in a series of weekend workshops to help establish how radical the UK could be in pursuing net zero
The government must revive onshore wind if it wants to be a climate leader
If the government is sincere about tackling the climate emergency, it must remove barriers to onshore wind in England, argues Alan Whitehead MP
'The world needs leadership': Starbucks pledges to become 'resource positive'
CEO Kevin Johnson outlines major new sustainability strategy for the coffee giant, promising tough environmental targets will 'create greater value for all stakeholders'
An Awarding Endeavour
BusinessGreen has been celebrating and highlighting the progress of the green economy for over a decade - but doing so has never been more important
How Patagonia became the 'grand experiment' of sustainable business
Patagonia's Lisa Pike Sheehy and Mihela Hladin Wolfe talk about how the outdoor wear company aspires to be a sustainability trailblazer - and is well used to 'playing in the arena of hate and love' as a result
The infrastructure industry must undergo a net zero transformation
Professionals working across the built environment need to kick into a higher gear to drive net zero action, argues Mott MacDonald's Clare Wildfire
Fears rise among green businesses as Sajid Javid signals Brexit split from EU rules
Business and environmental groups again warn that move away from EU standards could harm UK environment and green industry progress
A-List: Which companies are the world's climate action leaders? And why are they so commercially successful?
Non-profit CDP has completed its annual assessment of 8,000 of the climate disclosure and transparency of the world's largest companies - and they stand out in more ways than one
Ofgem's TCR will be another barrier to Net Zero
The TCR is the wrong policy at the wrong time, argues MakeUK's Frank Aaskov
Biodiversity will be 2020's crisis subject
In 2020, business leaders should be developing robust strategies that to embed nature protection into their firm's operations, writes CISL's Gemma Cranston
Global Briefing: Austria joins net zero club with 2040 pledge
All the green business news from around the world this week
Microsoft's quest to go 'carbon negative' inspires $1B fund
Heather Clancy takes a microscope to Microsoft's landmark climate pledges
Deteriorating environment risks becoming 'drag' on economy, UK advisors warn
Natural Capital Committee gives scathing assessment of UK progress on environmental goals and calls for stronger green governance after Brexit
Cities must kick-start a home retrofit revival in 2020
Without strong national policy signals, cities must step into the void and offer ambitious energy efficiency schemes, argues the UK Green Building Council's John Alker
SDG14: Navigating an ocean of risks and opportunities
The seas are warmer than at any point in human history and life under water is facing myriad threats, but there are still reasons to hope the Sustainable Development Goal focused on the world's oceans can be met
Agriculture Bill: Government targets 'balance between food production and environment'
Defra to table updated Agriculture Bill in Parliament today, promising radical overhaul of 'bureaucratic' EU farming subsidies