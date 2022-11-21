COP27: Frustration builds at lack of progress on fossil fuels, 1.5C goal, and nature

Michael Holder
clock • 8 min read
High Ambition Coalition had demanded far more ambition on mitigation in the final agreement at COP27 | Credit: UNFCCC
Image:

High Ambition Coalition had demanded far more ambition on mitigation in the final agreement at COP27 | Credit: UNFCCC

Despite breakthrough on Loss and Damage in Sharm El Sheikh Implementation Plan, politicians and business figures warn 1.5C target hangs by a thread after this year's summit

Anger is building over the failure to secure much-needed commitments towards phasing out unabated fossil fuels and tackling near-term emissions as part of the final agreement brokered at COP27 over the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Rishi Sunak calls for 'bold, persistent' innovation to turn tide on UK economic woes

COP27: Summit edges towards deal on Loss and Damage, but tensions remain

Most read
01

Chefs and property developers team up for gas cooker phase out campaign

21 November 2022 • 3 min read
02

Octopus' energy saving trial sees customer usage halved in peak period

21 November 2022 • 3 min read
03

'Europe's largest' Harmony Energy debuts giant battery energy storage project

21 November 2022 • 3 min read
04

Rishi Sunak calls for 'bold, persistent' innovation to turn tide on UK economic woes

21 November 2022 • 5 min read
05

Plans submitted for Europe's largest EV charging hub in Edinburgh

21 November 2022 • 2 min read

More on Climate change

Credit: UNFCCC
Climate change

'Our planet is still in the emergency room': All the reaction to the COP27 deal

All the reaction to the historic deal on Loss and Damage and negligible progress on climate mitigation

James Murray
James Murray
clock 20 November 2022 • 16 min read
Credit: UNFCCC
Climate change

COP27: The voices that were missing

In the last of BusinessGreen's dispatches from COP27, UN Live's Molly Fannon reflects on the the importance of getting a broad spectrum of voices heard at summits

Molly Fannon, UN Live
clock 20 November 2022 • 6 min read
Credit: UNFCCC
Climate change

'Climate action is finally coming home on African soil': COP27 closes with historic deal on climate Loss and Damage

But group of petrostates resist calls to phase down fossil fuels and accelerate decarbonisation efforts

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 20 November 2022 • 12 min read