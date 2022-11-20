The COP27 Climate Summit closed early on Sunday morning with the adoption of an historic new accord that for the first time commits countries to providing funding to the most vulnerable nations to help them cope with the loss and damage inflicted by escalating climate impacts.

But the final accord, dubbed the Sharm El Sheikh Implementation Plan, failed to deliver much progress on global efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions, with those countries seeking a more ambitious deal accusing a number of petrostates and their allies of seeking to backslide on previous agreements.

The deal came after 48 hours of round the clock negotiations as countries sought to finalise an agreement that built on last year's Glasgow Climate Pact by delivering a boost to flows of climate finance and further action to accelerate decarbonisation efforts worldwide.

On Saturday afternoon, the Egyptian hosts confirmed that after several days of deadlock the negotiations appeared to have secured a major breakthrough following an agreement between the EU and the G77 group of developing economies, including China, which saw them back plans for a new Loss and Damage financing mechanism that could be operationalised at next year's COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai.

The deal would see fresh funds offered to "vulnerable developing countries" and could see funding provided by large emerging economies, as well as industrialised nations, subject to the conclusion of a new transitional committee that would be tasked with "identifying and expanding sources of funding" by the time of the COP28 Summit.

The agreement was hailed by activists and developing countries as a major breakthrough. Mohamed Adow, director of think tank Power Shift Africa said the achievement came after three decades of appeals for help from climate impacted nations. "To quote the Three Lions England football song, after 30 years of hurt, climate action is finally coming home on African soil here in Egypt," he said. "At the beginning of these talks Loss and Damage was not even on the agenda and now we are making history. It just shows that this UN process can achieve results, and that the world can recognise the plight of the vulnerable must not be treated as a political football."

However, the apparent deal on Loss and Damage was quickly put on hold, as attempts to push the Summit to a close were frustrated by a row over the climate mitigation component of the final text and its proposals for accelerating decarbonisation efforts.

The so-called High Ambition Coalition of nations argued the draft text should include a commitment to phase down all fossil fuels and clearer commitments to accelerate the roll out of renewables.

But a number of petrostates, including Russia and Saudi Arabia, reportedly expressed opposition to any specific mentions of fossil fuels in the text and pushed for last minute changes to the text, pushing the talks deep into Saturday night.

After hours of tense negotiations and dramatic interventions on the conference floor a compromise deal was reached that rejected the proposed reference to phasing down fossil fuels, and broadened the focus of the energy section of the agreement beyond renewables.

For example, the draft agreement had stressed "the importance of enhancing the share of renewable energy in the energy mix", but the final version stressed "the importance of enhancing a clean energy mix, including low-emission and renewable energy". The wording prompted some observers to speculate "low-emission" energy could be interpreted as including unabated gas power, but others argued it was a reference to nuclear and carbon capture and storage projects.

There were complaints in some quarters that the Egyptian hosts had pushed through the compromise deal in the early hours without sufficient consultation, while the EU and others warned the final agreement was not sufficiently ambitious in defending the Glasgow Climate Pact's commitment to the global 1.5C warming target.

The EU chief negotiator Frans Timmermans said: "Too many parties are not ready to make more progress today in the fight against the climate crisis. There were too many attempts to roll back what we agreed in Glasgow. This deal is not enough [on cutting emissions]... We are disappointed we didn't achieve [more]. We have all fallen short."

His comments were echoed by the UK's Alok Sharma, who said the Summit had been characterised by a rear guard action to defend the 1.5C target against countries that tried to water it down. "We had to fight relentlessly to hold the line," he said. "We had to battle to build on the key outcomes of Glasgow."

He confirmed that a series of proposals designed to accelerate decarbonisation efforts had not made it into the final text, following opposition from a handful of countries. "Peaking emissions by 2025 is not in this text," he said. "Follow-through on the phasedown of coal is not in this text. The phasedown of all fossil fuels is not in this text. The text on energy was weakened but is at least in. 1.5C was weak, and it remains on life support."

UN climate change chief Simon Stiell similarly reiterated calls for governments to now come forward with more ambitious national climate action plans, known as Nationally Determined Contributions in the UN jargon. "The NDCs just don't add up," he warned. "Keep your eye on 2030. That is our horizon."

Earlier in the Summit an independent analysis had warned that based on current national emissions targets for 2030 the world was still on track for 2.4C of warming this century, well in excess of the 1.5C and 2C goals set out in the Paris Agreement.

However, Sameh Shoukry, the Egyptian foreign minister and COP27 president, insisted the Summit had delivered significant progress. "We rose to the occasion," he said. "We worked around the clock, day and night, but united in working for one gain, one higher purpose, one common goal. In the end we delivered. We listened to the calls of anguish and despair."

Loss and damage funding was the headline issue at this year's talks, with developing countries resolute that they would not walk away without a deal that committed richer nations to helping them recover from climate impacts. The economic and social devastation caused by floods in Pakistan earlier this year were repeatedly cited as evidence of the urgent need for a dedicated fund that sat within the UN process to help countries cope with escalating climate impacts that can cause irreversible losses for economies.

The deadlocked talks were energised on Thursday when the EU announced it would revise its historic resistance to specific financial support fund for climate-vulnerable nations on the condition that China and other rapidly industrialised countries paid into the fund. The UK and US then set out a separate deal with broad language around the potential donor base that committed nations to a dedicated Loss and Damage fund by COP28, set to take place in the United Arab Emirates next December, paving the way for a compromise agreement to be reached.

The final deal also saw important progress on other aspects of the global climate finance regime, with all parties agreeing to explore reforms to multilateral development banks and other financial institutions to help stimulate more investment in low carbon and climate resilient infrastructure. The breakthrough came after multiple calls - led by Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley - for the world to make the financial system fit for an era of climate shocks.

The precise nature of the reforms are yet to be finalised, but the deal should ramp up pressure on the International Monetary Fund and World Bank to start discussions on measures that could help raise funds for Loss and Damage projects at meetings next Spring.

Mottley welcomed the compromise agreement. "When we came here there was a great philosophical chasm on how we'd approach these issues, particularly on loss and damage," she said. "Thanks to the countries who took the leap, it's a significant move forward. There have been complaints that the text is not perfect and indeed it is not … but we have all moved forward, must not allow the search for perfection stop us from doing what is possible and pragmatic. We are grateful to see so many elements of the Bridgetown initiative included, and we look forward to the reform of the multilateral development banks."

Laurence Tubiana, CEO of the European Climate Foundation and one of the architects of the Paris Agreement, argued the commitments to introduce a Loss and Damage fund and reform major financial organisations to boost flows of climate finance marked a major breakthrough.

"This COP caused deep frustrations but it wasn't for nothing," she said. "It achieved a significant breakthrough for the most vulnerable countries. The Loss & Damage fund, a dream at COP26 last year, is on track to start running in 2023. There is a lot of work still to be done on the detail, but the principle is in place and that is a significant mindset shift as we deal with a world in which climate impacts cause profound loss. We also broke the taboo around discussing our broken international financial system. There is momentum behind the push to restructure the World Bank and IMF to make them not only fairer for the vulnerable but also so that they meaningfully support renewables."

In addition to the compromise agreements on Loss and Damage, the cover text also included an explicit reference to nature based solutions and a section on forests for the first time, which calls on countries to "consider, as appropriate, nature-based solutions or ecosystem-based approaches... for their mitigation and adaptation action while ensuring relevant social and environmental safeguards".

The inclusion could deliver a modest boost to the upcoming COP15 Biodiversity Summit in Montreal, which is hoping to deliver a sweeping new international treaty to ramp up nature protection efforts globally.

Green groups broadly welcomed the deal on Loss and Damage as a step forward that builds on last year's agreement, even as they lamented the continued failure to deliver a treaty that drives down global emissions and explicitly targets the use of fossil fuels.

Writing on Twitter, Tan Copsey at consultancy Climate Nexus, said: "The fossil fuel lobby and friendly countries have made their presence felt at COP, but it's clear momentum is still only going in one direction - towards a clean energy economy. But, countries have to do more to ensure that transition benefits everyone.

"Also, stop for a second, and think about what the breakthrough on Loss and Damage means. Every country accepts that climate change is happening now, and most rich countries accept that they'll have to pay for the damage they caused.

Yeb Saño, Executive Director at Greenpeace Southeast Asia and Head of the Greenpeace delegation attending the COP, hailed the deal on a Loss and Damage Finance Fund as "a new dawn for climate justice". "Governments have laid the cornerstone of a long overdue new fund to deliver vital support to vulnerable countries and communities who are already being devastated by the accelerating climate crisis," he said. "Well into overtime these negotiations have been marred by attempts to trade adaptation and mitigation against loss and damage. In the end they were pulled back from the precipice by the concerted effort of developing countries standing firm and by climate activists' demands for the blockers to step up."

However, other campaign groups slammed the continuing ability of a relatively small handful of countries to undermine attempts to accelerate international decarbonisation efforts.

"This particularly challenging COP brings one piece of hope, especially for the most vulnerable people, with an agreement to set up a Loss and Damage fund," Chiara Martinelli, director at CAN Europe. "But [there was] very little progress on the long to-do list countries have in order to tackle the biggest challenge of our times - most importantly, phasing out all fossil fuels."

Business groups gave the agreement a similarly mixed welcome, while insisting the transition to clean technologies would continue to accelerate. "Despite an important breakthrough on loss and damage, COP27 did not go far enough to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels and ramp up climate targets around the world," said Nick Molho, Executive Director of the Aldersgate Group. "However, the rapidly increasing pace of clean energy investment globally and the growing number of businesses taking on net zero targets show us that market trends are well ahead of the global political consensus and that the urgency and benefits of tackling climate change are recognised by large parts of the private sector."

Overall, the deal brings a relatively upbeat end to a fraught conference that was marred by logistical issues in the first week, which ranged from a scarcity of food and drink in the conference halls to a river of sewage running through the centre.

The meeting was also set apart from previous COPs due to minimal activist presence around the Summit. The traditional weekend climate march was held in the UN venue, after the Egyptian authorities banned the protest event from the streets of Sharm el Sheikh.

However, despite days of deadlocked negotiations and the tense geopolitical backdrop, the talks proceeded in a relatively collegiate atmosphere while the wider Summit also delivered a series of significant new climate initiatives.

Highlights of the Summit outside of the official UN process included the launch of a new financial package to help coal-dependent Indonesia transition away from coal power that will draw on $20bn of private and public funds, the addition of scores of countries to the global Methane Pledge, which aims to slash emissions 30 per cent by 2030, and the launch of new net zero guidelines for companies and other non-state actors from a special UN task force that should significantly increase scrutiny on 'greenwashing' in the private sector. Announcing the new 'red lines' for net zero strategies, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pronounced there would be "zero tolerance for net zero greenwashing".

And at the close of the Summit, the UN chief left little doubt as to the scale of the challenge ahead. "Our planet is still in the emergency room," he said. "We need to drastically reduce emissions now - and this is an issue this COP did not address. A fund for loss and damage is essential - but it's not an answer if the climate crisis washes a small island state off the map - or turns an entire African country to desert. The world still needs a giant leap on climate ambition. The red line we must not cross is the line that takes our planet over the 1.5 degree temperature limit."