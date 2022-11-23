UK has passed on the COP baton, but it still has a responsibility to lead on climate

Post-Brexit Britain still has huge soft diplomatic power at its disposal - it should use to to drive decarbonisation worldwide, writes Rachel Kyte, dean of The Fletcher School at Tufts University
COP27 is over, but there is no time for the dust to settle. There was a historic breakthrough in agreeing on a finance facility for loss and damage, but we failed to agree urgent action to help peak emissions...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial