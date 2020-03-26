Business Green
SDG14: How to develop a cleaner ocean strategy
From nurturing ocean carbon sinks to encouraging marine clean tech, there are steps all businesses can take to accelerate progress towards SDG14
Our world is on fire - and business must help put it out
As world leaders gather in Davos, WWF's Cristianne Close and Margaret Kuhlow urge businesses to take the lead in tackling the climate and nature crisis
Can you nudge people away from single use plastic?
Hubbub's Trewin Restorick asks the burning question on plastic waste
Smart charging key to unlocking electric vehicles
But smart charging won't take off unless it works for the user, warns TechUK's Susanne Baker
The government must revive onshore wind if it wants to be a climate leader
If the government is sincere about tackling the climate emergency, it must remove barriers to onshore wind in England, argues Alan Whitehead MP
An Awarding Endeavour
BusinessGreen has been celebrating and highlighting the progress of the green economy for over a decade - but doing so has never been more importantRead more