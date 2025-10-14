Developed by the Institute of Sustainability and Environmental Professionals (ISEP) and the Carbon Accounting Alliance, the course aims to help combat greenwashing and boost trust
Science-Based Targets initiative to offer new training and assessments to allow individuals to become certified experts in setting corporate climate targets
Report calls for reforms to enable more migration to help drive climate action and economic growth, as local workers will not be sufficient to fill looming green skills gaps
Funded by industry and the Scottish Government, the education facility is designed to train and upskill both new entrants and career changers for jobs in the booming clean energy sector
Savanta poll of 2,000 school leavers aged 16 to 18 suggests large numbers are keen to skip higher education in order to start work right away in the green economy
EXCLUSIVE: As government figures suggest around 200,000 new jobs are set to be created across the clean energy sector, trade union Prospect warns an 'ambitious' Clean Energy Workforce Strategy is urgently needed
West Midlands Combined Authority urged to establish green skills centre to support businesses in upskilling staff to capitalise on opportunities from net zero transition