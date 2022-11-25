Not my COP of Tea

clock • 4 min read

Frustrated by the outcome in Sharm El Sheikh, Bertrand Piccard ponders what needs to change for UN climate summits to be more effective

Seeing the final COP27 resolution signed this past weekend by participating countries in Sharm El Sheikh makes me wonder whether real failure would not be more impactful than false success. Presenting...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Reports: Government poised to launch £25m public energy-saving campaign

24 November 2022 • 5 min read
02

Government crackdown on solar farms could cost farmers £1bn

24 November 2022 • 6 min read
03

Siemens-led consortium aims to crack the code for green ammonia and hydrogen

24 November 2022 • 4 min read
04

Ending UK tax loopholes and subsidies for fossil fuels is a total no-brainer

24 November 2022 • 4 min read
05

Google inks 12-year offshore wind power purchase agreement with Engie

24 November 2022 • 2 min read

More on Politics

UK has passed on the COP baton, but it still has a responsibility to lead on climate
Politics

UK has passed on the COP baton, but it still has a responsibility to lead on climate

Post-Brexit Britain still has huge soft diplomatic power at its disposal - it should use to to drive decarbonisation worldwide, writes Rachel Kyte, dean of The Fletcher School at Tufts University

Rachel Kyte
clock 23 November 2022 • 5 min read
'I don't see climate change as a risk, I see it as an opportunity': Keir Starmer touts Labour's green business plans
Politics

'I don't see climate change as a risk, I see it as an opportunity': Keir Starmer touts Labour's green business plans

Labour Leader showcases Party's Green Prosperity Plan to the Confederation of British Industry Conference

Amber Rolt
clock 22 November 2022 • 6 min read
Reports: Autumn Statement set to deliver major boost for UK energy efficiency push
Politics

Reports: Autumn Statement set to deliver major boost for UK energy efficiency push

Chancellor poised to announce new multi-billion pound investment programme in bid to cut UK energy demand by at least 13 per cent this decade

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 November 2022 • 4 min read