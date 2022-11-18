The success of the COP27 Climate Summit in Sharm el Sheikh looks set to hinge on whether a compromise deal on loss and damage funding and countries' willingness to ramp up decarbonisation efforts can be reached, after the EU declared it would back a climate-impact recovery fund if countries agreed to a more ambitious emission reduction programme.

The unexpected concession set out by the lead EU negotiator Frans Timmermans on the conference floor last night came just hours before the Egyptian presidency published a long-awaited draft cover agreement, which reveals significant disagreement remain between parties on many of the most crucial items on the COP27 agenda, including mitigation, adaptation, and loss and damage funding.

The EU said it would back a new Loss and Damage fund but only if it was reserved for the "most vulnerable nations" and had a "broad donor base" that includes countries whose economies and emissions have grown rapidly since they were designated as "developing nations" by UN climate texts in 1992.

The proposal received praise from Pakistan, as well as a number of small island states, including Tuvalu, the Maldives, and Antigua and Barbuda. It has also been backed by the UK, Australia, Switzerland, and Norway.

But it was opposed by China and a number of Gulf states, who under the plan would be required to contribute to any such fund. And the US, which has long resisted calls for a formal Loss and Damage fund over fears it could see industrialised nations made liable for climate-related losses, is yet to respond to the proposal.

The EU's plan for a new fund marks a major step forward for the strained negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh, which have been deadlocked on a number of fronts, including the contentious issue of Loss and Damage funding for climate-vulnerable nations.

Speaking to journalists this morning, Timmermans said it would back the package on the condition that countries committed to ambitious emissions mitigation programme.

"All of this only has effect if at the same time we seriously reduce our emisisons, because if you don't seriously reduce emissions there is no amount on money on this planet that can address the issue of loss and damage, the issue of adaptation," he said. "Mitigation, adaptation and loss and damage all go together. We will insist on this: if this proposal by the EU on the [loss and damage] fund is to be accepted, [it will be a] package deal with a serious, serious plan on mitigation. That is our final offer."

Draft texts published overnight set out three options for the mitigation programme - which focused on how countries can reduce their greenhouse has emissions - and a further three options for funding for Loss and Damage initiatives.

On loss and damage, proposals range from the establishment of a fund as part of "new and enhanced funding arrangements" to assist climate-vulnerable nations, to a vague assertion that countries will work together to "establish new and enhanced funding arrangements" that contains no mention of the dedicated facility that developing nations have been calling for at COP28 next year. The final option under consideration is to "establish new and enhanced funding arrangements … with a view to establishing a fund as part of these arrangements", also next year. All specify that support would be targeted at developing countries that are "particularly vulnerable" to climate harms.

The EU's intervention represents a fourth option for negotiators to chew over as tense discussions continue throughout today, which is the last official day of the conference.

"With less than 24 official hours to go, the EU's offer has opened more space for a deal on loss and damage," said Ines Benomar from think tank E3G. "The key questions remain: whether a fund will be agreed here or later, whether funding arrangements target particularly or most vulnerable countries, and whether to expand the sources of funding. The next few hours are critical - we cannot leave Sharm without a loss and damage outcome."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who returned to COP27 yesterday, urged countries to back a Loss and Damage fund. "There is clearly a breakdown in trust between North and South, and between developed and emerging economies," he said. "This is no time for finger pointing. The blame game is a recipe for mutually assured destruction," he said.

Meanwhile, a late night meeting between US climate envoy John Kerry and his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua has fuelled hopes the two world's largest polluters are poised to announce a fresh collaboration on climate change, in the wake of their leaders' meeting at the G20 this week.

At 10-pages, the draft cover text published last night is more focused than the broad 20-page laundry list of proposals published by the Egyptian Presidency yesterday. But it remains significantly longer - and has been published much later - than previous COP cover texts, meaning negotiators have a major task ahead of them in whittling down options to deliver political consensus. The Summit, technically scheduled to finish today, is now widely expected to overrun into the weekend given the lack of consensus on many crucial issues.

The cover document does retain some of the key breakthroughs delivered at last year's COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow. For example, it "reaffirms the resolution" to pursue efforts to limit temperature increase to 1.5C"; "strongly urges" countries to align national climate action plans, or NDCs in the UN jargon, with the Paris Agreement; and "urges" that more ambitious climate plans are delivered where necessary by 2023.

But observers warned some of the proposals, which do not explicitly establish a deadline for 1.5C-aligned climate plans to be delivered, mark a row back on ambition set out in the Glasgow Climate Pact, which called on all countries whose NDCs did not align with 1.5C to come back within a year. There are also concerns that the Glasgow Climate Pact's call for a "phase out" of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies has been replaced by the weaker - and more vague pledge to "rationalise" such subsidies.

Moreover, India's call for a phase down or out of all fossil fuels has not made the draft text, despite the proposal gaining significant support from industrialised nations this week. The text instead only "encourages" countries to phase down unabated coal. A mention of "phasing out" coal in an accompanying text has been broadly interpreted as a typo, not a breakthrough.

Tom Evans from E3G said the final outcome on mitigation would most likely depend on how discussions on loss and damage played out. "The logic of the [EU's] package links loss and damaged finance outcomes quite tightly with mitigation ambition," he said this morning. "We can only really perhaps get the highest ambition on mitigation if we also see a strong breakthrough on loss and damage. So I suspect they are waiting to see how the loss and damage negotiations proceed."

Campaigners have argued the failure to include a specific mention of fossil fuels in the text represents a major missed opportunity, but they welcomed the cover text's mention of the latest report from the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and a clause to accelerate the clean energy transition in the 2020s, as well as an historic first mention for "renewable energy".

"The current text encourages efforts to phase down unabated coal, which is positive, but misses opportunities to press for phase down of all fossil fuels; to commit to a 2025 peaking date; or set ambitious renewable energy and energy efficiency goals, such as IEA call for at least 60 per cent share of renewables in electricity mix, or doubling the rate of energy efficiency improvements in line with net zero by 2050," said Camilla Fenning from think tank E3G.

The cover text also calls for countries to develop a "roadmap" to double adaptation finance to $40bn 2025, but includes no a mention of the importance a strong outcome at the upcoming COP15 biodiversity talks being held in Montreal next month.

And work is on-going to iron out disagreements around carbon market rules, with the latest texts on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement failing to close a loophole which NGOs and some countries fear will open the door for some credits traded on UN-regulated markets to be double counted by companies and the host nations of offsetting projects. Critics have warned lax rules around so-called 'mitigation contribution' credits could have major implications for the integrity of the voluntary carbon market and corporate net zero targets.