Net Zero Now
Alok Sharma: 'I want to urge all businesses to join the Race to Zero Coalition'
COP26 President Alok Sharma's speech yesterday to the Let's Build Back Better event hosted by the British High Commission in Wellington
Whitehall needs to set itself a 'net zero test'
WWF's Gareth Redmond-King argues that the crucial upcoming Autumn Budget and Spending Review has to deliver on promising 'green recovery' rhetoric
Report: England's largest landowners must ramp up tree planting efforts
The Church Commissioners of England and Duchy of Cornwall - two of the largest institutional landowners in England - have tree cover rates below the already 'weak' national average of 10 per cent, according to a new study from Friends of the Earth
Because it's worth it: L'Oréal's Nathalie Bleach on the beauty giant's revamped sustainability strategy
As L'Oréal embarks on the next phase of its sustainability programme, BusinessGreen speaks to UK operations director Nathalie Bleach about plastic, environmental labelling, its growing delivery business and the firm's 2050 net zero mission
'Turn Britain's streets green': Ofgem unveils plan to prep local grids for EV surge
Proposals for next electricity distribution price control period geared at developing more flexible grid for EVs, electric heating, batteries and digitisation
Moody's upgrades sustainability vision with science-based net zero targets
Credit ratings giant's vision includes science-based emissions goals backed by carbon offset investments in immediate term
Isle of Man climate bill targets net zero emissions by 2050
UK Crown Dependency sets out plan to ban fossil fuel cars by 2040, grow renewable energy sources and improve building energy efficiency
Diamonds are forever? Clutch of gem firms to draw up 'carbon neutral' roadmap
De Beers and nine of its suppliers and customers to draw up net zero plans in response to growing consumer demand for responsibly sourced diamonds
'Significant step': Nest targets net zero pension portfolio by 2050
Auto-enrolment pension scheme also promises to fully divest from thermal coal, oil sands and Arctic drilling by 2025
Zoom in on Net Zero with Jonathon Porritt CBE
Leading environmentalist and Forum for the Future founder joins BusinessGreen to chat about net zero, the green recovery and his new book on the climate crisis
EU recovery package: Net zero launch pad or missed opportunity?
As MEPs enter talks over EU Council's €1.8tr recovery package and budget deal, many key green questions remain
Microsoft inks 500MW solar deal as it outlines suite of fresh sustainability steps
Tech giant also touts further carbon removal efforts, $50m innovation investment, an expanded carbon tax, and a new 'sustainability calculator' for customers
Boris Johnson touts £350m innovation funding to fuel 'green, sustainable recovery'
PM marks first year in Number 10 with support for raft of CCS, hydrogen, green construction, space and transport projects
Apple targets net zero across business, supply chain and products by 2030
Tech giant's CEO Tim Cook said he wants net zero pledge to 'be a ripple in the pond that creates a much larger change'
Transform to Net Zero: Microsoft, Nike, Starbucks and others launch corporate climate alliance
Danone, Unilever, Mercedes-Benz, Maersk, Wipro and Natura & Co among founding members of corporate drive to share expertise in setting science-based climate targets
MPs urge government to 'dramatically scale-up' net zero in recovery plans
Cross party MPs from the Conservatives, Labour, Lib Dems and SNP join businesses in calling for clear net zero roadmap to 2050
P&G unveils 2030 'carbon neutral' goal backed by CO2 offsetting plan
Firm to invest in nature-based schemes such as tree planting and mangrove restoration to slash emissions over coming decade
Zoom in on Net Zero with Envision Digital's Sylvie Ouziel
VIDEO: International president of energy giant's digital arm joins BusinessGreen to discuss the challenges and opportunities of building a net zero global energy system
We Mean Business and Amazon team up in support of The Climate Pledge
Global green business coalition to work with tech giant to encourage businesses to adopt more ambitious net zero goals
Danone's Eric Soubeiran on regenerative farming and fixing the 'broken' food system
Vice-president of nature and water cycle Eric Soubeiran sits down with BusinessGreen to discuss the French food giant's plans to move away from intensive farming practices in the pandemic era
Zoom in on Net Zero with PRASEG's Bim Afolami, MP
VIDEO: Conservative MP and chair of the All Party Parliamentary Renewable and Sustainable Energy Group joins BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray to discuss net zero, COP26, environmental taxes and delivering a green recovery from Covid-19
Is the future of zero-carbon social housing taking shape in Greenwich?
EXCLUSIVE: ilke Homes and ENGIE unveil new social housing project that exceeds net zero standards
The Decarbonisation Dividend that is within our grasp
Laura Sandys of the Energy Data Taskforce explains how the energy industry and policymakers should learn from the food and IT industries and embrace a more consumer-centric approach to decarbonisation
Councils and mayors call on government to beef up energy efficiency funding
Following confirmation of new £3bn plan, local government leaders team up with Siemens to argue that government should bring forward £5bn of promised long term energy efficiency spending
McDonald's takes net zero vision to Disney World
World's first net zero emission McDonald's opens at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, with solar arrays set to provide as much power as the site uses each year
M&G Real Estate plots pathway to net zero by 2050
Global real estate investor says it is "repositioning its business" to meet its new decarbonisation goals, which include reducing 'corporate emissions' to net zero by 2030 and carbon neutrality across its portfolio twenty years later
Those net-zero building commitments are adding up
The coronavirus crisis has not slowed the growing momentum behind the net zero building trend
Net Zero: Government faces legal threat as calls for 'green recovery' build
Campaign group Plan B writes to Prime Minister and Chancellor warning legal action is imminent if stimulus package becomes a 'New Deal for Polluters'
'This is not a bus plan': Wrightbus' Jo Bamford's vision for catalysing the UK's hydrogen economy
JCB Jo Bamford sits down with BusinessGreen to discuss his plans to usher in the UK hydrogen economy through passenger buses