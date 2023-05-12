Slow solar, heat pump offers, and Cara Delevingne: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

From flexible energy grids to 'hydrogen face mist': BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

Grid flexibility trials cut Britain's winter electricity use by 3.3GWh

National Grid ESO data shows 1.6 million homes and businesses took part in its inaugural Demand Flexibility Services over the winter period.

-  by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

 

'Grossly unacceptable': Government slammed for 15-year wait times for solar connections

Environmental Audit Committee and solar industry urge Energy Secretary to tackle barriers hampering roll out of solar capacity in UK.

By Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating) 

 

British Gas announces heat pump performance promise

Energy giant promises new heat pumps will keep your home as warm as a gas boiler, or your money back.

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

 

Listed companies to burn through remaining 1.5C carbon budget in 3.5 years, MSCI warns

Latest analysis of climate commitments from mid- and large-cap firms notes corporate greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise despite surge in new climate targets.

By Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating) 

 

'Applying emissions on my face': Vattenfall and Cara Delevingne debut carbon-cutting hydrogen face mist

British model, actress, and climate advocate collaborates with Swedish energy firm to highlight potential of hydrogen power technologies.

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

 

Shell faces growing climate backlash as Nest and London CIV join shareholder revolt

Research: UK circular economy attracts £1.3bn investor backing in 2022

