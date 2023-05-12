Slow solar, heat pump offers, and Cara Delevingne: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

National Grid ESO data shows 1.6 million homes and businesses took part in its inaugural Demand Flexibility Services over the winter period.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

Environmental Audit Committee and solar industry urge Energy Secretary to tackle barriers hampering roll out of solar capacity in UK.

- By Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)

Energy giant promises new heat pumps will keep your home as warm as a gas boiler, or your money back.

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

Latest analysis of climate commitments from mid- and large-cap firms notes corporate greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise despite surge in new climate targets.

- By Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)

British model, actress, and climate advocate collaborates with Swedish energy firm to highlight potential of hydrogen power technologies.

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

