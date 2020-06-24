Energy Efficiency
Knowledge gap leaving ten million UK households wasting energy, Citizens Advice survey finds
Nearly three-quarters of Brits underestimate the contribution of British homes to global warming, research conducted by Citizens Advice in partnership with the Energy Saving Trust has found
Inefficiency of UK offices fuelling climate change and driving up costs, report finds
Energy waste remains widespread, despite the availability of established solutions that can cut costs and emissions, new report from Green Alliance finds
Welsh Government plots end to fossil fuel energy in all new homes by 2025
Proposals unveiled to boost energy efficiency standards for new homes in bid to cut CO2, reduce bills and tackle fuel poverty
Cities must kick-start a home retrofit revival in 2020
Without strong national policy signals, cities must step into the void and offer ambitious energy efficiency schemes, argues the UK Green Building Council's John Alker
BP Ventures sets sights on Chinese energy management AI market with $3.6m investment
BP inks deal with R&B as oil giant continues to beef up its presence in the fast expanding energy management market
Burn to earn, time to learn
The failure of a green energy scheme could permanently reshape Ireland's politics, writes Andrew Warren
BusinessGreen's best of 2019
We trawl through the archive to pick out some of our favourite reads of the past 12 months
Scottish Government proposes legal requirement for all owner occupier homes to hit EPC C from 2024
Homes would need to hit EPC C after sale or renovation under radical new plans to accelerate energy efficiency improvements in private housing
Queen's Speech: Government to make accelerating net zero plans a top priority
Government puts green policies at centre of its plans, setting out measures to boost offshore wind, drive green infrastructure development, and tackle plastic waste
Uniting the nation through climate action: Why the just transition could be the next big thing for Britain
Here's how to deliver a just transition across the UK, according to Nick Robins and Sophia Tickell from LSE's Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment
Goldman Sachs among corporate giants to sign up to net zero buildings
Seven leading firms sign up to the World Green Building Council's Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment, as UK Green Finance Institute launches new building efficiency coalition
This year's holiday lights demonstrate that a zero-carbon future is possible
The LED revolution is a sign business can shift the needle on climate action, argues Signify's Harry Verhaar
Helsinki and Valladolid join global property firms in net zero buildings pledge
Cities target net zero building emissions before 2050, as Grosvenor Group and Grimshaw Architects also join World GBC campaign
Managing the energy transition: 'Mind the Gap'
Getting to net zero is not as simple as halting oil and gas production, argues Slaughter and May's Hywel Davies
Why the government risks undermining its flagship industrial energy efficiency fund
The government is wasting the potential of its Industrial Energy Transformation Fund, argues Frank Aaskov from UK Steel and Make UK
Brexit risks baking in a manufacturing disadvantage for UK business
Refusing to follow EU rules on energy efficiency standards will put UK manufacturers on the back foot, Andrew Warren warns
At a glance: Liberal Democrat's plan for net zero by 2045
The Party is promising to pump 'emergency' spending into energy efficiency, renewables, electric cars and public transport to drive carbon reduction
Labour, Lib Dems, and Greens go head to head with fresh wave of 'climate emergency' pledges
Labour announces major solar roll out plan for libraries and communities, as Lib Dems pledge £100bn to tackling 'climate emergency' and Greens propose Universal Basic Income
Labour's low-carbon 'warm homes for all' could revolutionise social housing
Labour's domestic energy efficiency plans are hugely ambitious, but they could prove transformative for millions of households
City hall: London zero carbon building rules are delivering carbon cuts
EXCLUSIVE: Green building targets for the capital are driving developers to invest in low carbon homes and technologies, City Hall figures indicate
Why are local councils' green building ambitions being held back?
Government should embrace opportunities for local innovation to decarbonise buildings, argues Roz Bulleid from Green Alliance
IEA laments 'lost opportunity' as energy intensity improvements suffer slowdown
Agency warns primary energy intensity improved at its slowest rate since 2010 last year
Energy sector: Net zero must top next government's agenda
Energy UK launches manifesto urging support for energy efficiency, heating, EVs, CCUS, and onshore wind as UK gears up for 12 December General Election
Small change: Tweak washing and heating habits to save energy, study says
Research forms part of project aiming to identify the most effective long-term approaches for cutting energy consumption