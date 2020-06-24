Vattenfall
EV charging boost: Vattenfall and Shell's NewMotion agree UK roaming deal
Agreement will from next month ease access to 400 EV charge points operated by both firms around the UK
Global briefing: Museum of fossil fuels opens in Sweden
All the green business news from around the world this week
Onshore wind critical to 2050 net zero goal, energy giants tell ministers
Firms including Scottish Power, SSE, EDF, Vestas, Vattenfallm and Siemens Gamesa call on government to end effective 'ban' on new onshore wind in UK
Global Briefing: KLM clears fly less campaign for take-off
Vladimir Putin's worm worries, Green Climate Fund progress, and all the news from around the world this week
Spandau Battery: Vattenfall to test using salt to store clean power
Swedish energy giant teams up with SaltX for 10MWh 'salt battery' pilot as part of its plans to renovate Berlin thermal coal facility
Vattenfall, SSAB and LKAB forge ahead with plan for green steel
Swedish energy, mining and steel giants have formed a consortium to develop fossil-free process for steelmaking, with construction to start soon on two pilot plants
Vattenfall begins rollout of wind-powered EV chargers
Swedish energy giant to install first 20 UK electric car charging stations by end of this month across five car parks in South Norfolk
First power: Cutting edge EOWDC offshore wind farm comes online
Vattenfall confirms offshore wind test site has delivered its first power to the grid
'Massive growth is imminent': Vattenfall moves into UK EV market
Swedish energy giant to start offering pay-as-you-go EV charge points in major play for a piece of the e-mobility market
Vattenfall switches on battery at Wales' largest onshore wind farm
Swedish energy firm begins commercial operation of battery storage system co-located at Wales' largest onshore wind farm
'Sustainable consumption': Vattenfall to offer corporate PPAs for South Kyle Wind Farm
Swedish energy giant to sell renewable power from 165MW wind farm direct to business customers in what could prove to be a milestone development for UK renewables
World's most powerful wind turbine installed in Scottish waters
Vattenfall confirms giant 8.8MW turbine has been deployed at European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre
Green Investment Group snaps up latest offshore wind stake
Bank completes acquisition of 25 per cent stake in Westermost Rough offshore wind farm, as Vattenfall installs first 'game-changing' foundations at EOWDC site
'The tip of a very large iceberg': 'Subsidy-free' offshore wind contract awarded, as low cost renewables trend gathers pace
Vattenfall secures landmark contract, as major new report suggests 60GW of 'subsidy-free' renewables could come online by 2030
Vattenfall looks to sun power with €100m solar drive
Swedish utility plans major SEK1bn investment in large scale solar generation over next two years
Dutch government confirms zero-subsidy wind farm will go ahead
Government confirms receipt of bids from developers willing to build offshore wind with no state support
Vattenfall first to confirm zero-subsidy bid in Dutch wind auction
Swedish state utility will bid in to the Netherlands' subsidy-free offshore wind tender
EURELECTRIC: European power giants vow to 'accelerate clean energy transition'
Influential trade body publishes new long-term vision committing industry to delivering on the goals of the Paris Agreement
October winds help deliver 'unprecedented' renewable power to Scotland's grid
Wind turbines in Scotland broke fresh records last month, as The Crown Estate considers making more of UK's seabed available to offshore wind developers
Vattenfall cuts ribbon on Wales' largest onshore wind farm
More than half of the £400m investment to build the new Pen y Cymoedd wind farm went to Welsh business, Vattenfall announces
DONG Energy boosts earnings expectations as it finalises fossil fuel sell-off and eyes renewables opportunity
Sale of Danish energy giant's oil and gas division to INEOS is expected to complete in September 2017, as offshore wind industry chalks off more milestones
Blustery June tops 'incredible' six months for Scottish wind power
Latest WWF Scotland analysis shows record wind generation in June, with wind also breaking records for the first six months of the year
Vattenfall gas plant considered for hydrogen and CCS conversion
Statoil, Vattenfall, and Gasunie to look at converting Dutch facility into hydrogen-powered plant, and explore combining H2 production with carbon capture and storage capabilities
Vattenfall in talks to develop Great Yarmouth offshore wind operations base
Swedish renewable energy firm in negotiations with Peel Ports to invest in Norfolk coastal town, potentially creating 150 jobs