British Gas
The power and the glory: Catholic churches and schools ink major green energy deal
British Gas to provide renewable gas and electricity to over 4,500 Catholic churches and schools in one of the UK's biggest ever green energy contracts
Centrica doubles down on plan to 'refocus' portfolio on cleaner technologies
CEO Ian Conn confirms he is to step down, as he hails clean energy reforms as a success and reveals plans to sell oil and gas production arm and step up EV activities
Ambition 2030: Accelerating sustainability
As the Committee on Climate Change prepares to make its recommendations to Government on the UK's long-term climate targets, Centrica's Group Head of Environment, James Rushen, explains the steps that the company is taking to progress sustainability across...
British Gas debuts dedicated electric vehicle tariff
Energy supplier claims new smart time-of-use tariff will allow EV owners to save money by ensuring their cars charge in the dead of night
Centrica: New energy tech could deliver half of UK industry's carbon targets
Battery storage, onsite renewables and energy efficiency measures could help slash CO2 across healthcare, industry and hospitality, according to new analysis
Report: Clean energy technologies could save UK industry £540m on bills
Analysis by Centrica argues energy intensive industry and manufacturing could secure major cost and carbon savings through wider use of solar and battery technologies
British Gas price hike sparks fresh row over impact of policy costs
Government challenges claim rising policy and transmission costs are to blame for price rise
British Gas accepts £4.5m fine for missing smart meter deadline
Energy firm agrees to pay money to Carbon Trust after admitting it 'could have done more' to meet 2014 business rollout date
British Gas offers smart meter customers free weekend electricity
Utility firm's 2.4 million home smart meter customers to benefit from free electricity on either Saturday or Sunday each week
British Gas-backed community energy project launches solar bond offer
Five-year investment in Energise Barnsley project expected to generate annual returns of five per cent
Ecotricity cuts gas bills by seven per cent
Green energy supplier surpasses "Big Six" with largest price cut so far
British Gas shuts down insulation arm, axing 500 jobs
Cuts focused on energy supplier's loft and cavity insulation business as part of wider efficiency saving plan outlined by owner Centrica
Fulcrum dives into biogas sector
Energy infrastructure firm says biogas is becoming an important part of the UK energy mix
Can Centrica ignite a new wave of socially responsible clean tech investment?
The energy giant may face plenty of criticism from green groups, but according to the boss of its growing social impact investment arm it is serious about becoming a major player in the UK clean tech community
Centrica eyes expansion for Ignite impact investment arm
Firm reveals it will complete first £10m round of investment next year, paving the way for potential international expansion
British Gas and Wrexham Council open Wales' first council-owned solar farm
Partnership will provide clean power to 700 homes, saving 1,300 tonnes of CO2 each year
British Gas adds electric people carriers to expanding fleet
New Mercedes-Benz zero emission minibuses join energy giant's expanding electric fleet
Who's been naughty and nice in the green economy this year?
From Eric Pickles to Lego, John Alker has had a sneak peak at Santa's list
British Gas hit with £11.1m charge over failure to meet energy-efficiency targets
Energy giant to pay money to fuel poverty charity, after Ofgem concludes company failed to meet its energy-efficiency obligations
British Gas backs innovative £60m community solar project
New partnership between British Gas Solar, Generation Community and Social Finance aims to bring solar installations to public buildings across the UK
British Gas charges up green fleet with order for 100 electric vans
Successful pilot project convinces energy giant to place landmark order with Nissan
British Gas to help businesses beat rising energy costs with new Pulse deal
Canada-based Pulse Energy to provide real-time analytics for non-domestic customers in 'multimillion-pound' deal
Energy firms push for more cuts to green levies
Chair of Commons energy committee warns of danger of having 'opened the door' to cutting environmental programme
British Gas plugs into largest ever electric van trial
Utility pilots Nissan e-NV200 vans ahead of official launch next year