solar
Green Bud: AB InBev inks major renewable energy deal
Brewing giant claims it has inked the largest pan-European corporate solar power deal in history
Gower Power: Community-owned solar energy sells direct to residents in South Wales
A new energy scheme enables customers in South Wales to buy 100 per cent renewable power from a local community-owned solar farm
Gridserve completes 'UK's most advanced' solar farm
Plant is first in UK to use bifacial solar panels and trackers to follow the sun, maximising electricity generation
Shell snaps up stake in off-grid solar energy firm d.light
Oil giant invests in start-up seeking to deliver electricity to millions of people across Africa and Asia
New UN standards for wind and solar power could generate renewables investment boost
Similar specifications already exist for bioenergy and geothermal energy and are also being developed for hydropower and marine energy
Tesco and Amazon lead latest green energy procurement push
Major corporate renewables deals to drive construction of large scale new solar and wind projects in Europe and US
Study: Flexible grids critical to decarbonisation
New REA report argues regulators must prioritise flexible grid services that are necessary to integrate wind and solar into the UK energy network
Solar booms and surging investment: Five takeaways from the IEA's latest renewables report
All you need to know about the IEA's projections for the global renewables market for the next five years
IEA: Renewable energy installations to hit double-digit growth in 2019
After stalling last year, installations of renewable energy capacity are expected to grow by almost 12 per cent in 2019
Solar supporters call on Chancellor to abandon VAT hike
VAT on household solar and storage is due to rise from five to 20 per cent on October 1
A remarkable decade: Looking back on ten years of green energy growth
A new UN report lays bare a remarkable decade for global renewables investment and growth, but also signals the challenge ahead - BusinessGreen charts the key takeaways
'Worrying and unacceptable': MPs slam government inaction on net zero policy
Science and Technology Committee sets out 10 key areas in urgent need of fresh policy action, including heat, CCS, renewables, and EVs
EO and Moixa partner to launch solar and storage package for EV drivers
Smart Home Battery and solar package to allow drivers to 'unlock the full potential' of their solar panels, the firms claim
"Irreversible decline": How EVs and renewables could soon kill off a huge chunk of oil demand
Renewables and EVs on course to replace 40 per cent of demand for oil in next 25 years, according to new BNP Paribas analysis
BNEF: Energy storage to surge past 1,000GW worldwide by 2040 as costs halve
Expectations for stationary energy battery storage market continue to surge, as influential analyst house revises up deployment forecasts
Coal collapse: Are coal power's days in Europe numbered?
Coal power generation in the EU has plummeted 19 per cent since the start of the year, according to analysis by Sandbag, but will the trend continue?
'The game is up for fossil fuels': How Mainstream Renewable Power fought through the financial crisis to unlock a greener future
Global wind and solar developer's CEO talks to BusinessGreen about past challenges and brighter times ahead for renewables
US renewables capacity overtakes coal for the first time
Renewables now make up 21.56 per cent of US generation capacity, compared to 21.55 per cent for coal, according to official figures
Anheuser-Busch 'signs' giant contract with the sun
The beverage giant announced that it's set to meet its renewable energy goals four years ahead of schedule, thanks to solar
SDG7: Solar Aid illuminates Africa with two million light sales
EXCLUSIVE: Charity's social enterprise SunnyMoney has now sold two million solar lights across sub-Saharan Africa, bringing clean lighting to more than 10.5 million people
RSPB delivers solar powered nature reserves with Triodos green loan
Conservation charity strikes long-term green loan deal with Triodos Bank to fund raft of renewable energy projects across its nature reserves
In the fight against climate change, let's not forget the environment
Decarbonisation must go hand in hand with enhancing nature, argue scientists Dr Alona Armstrong and Prof. Mike Stephenson
Renewables displace diesel generators at railway 'site of the future'
Network Rail reveals solar and battery power met 97 per cent of an off-grid work site's power needs during a 14-day rail renewal project
High sun: Solar soars to new generation peak
UK solar industry broke its generation record on Monday, reaching a new peak of 9.47GW as it delivered over a quarter of the country's power