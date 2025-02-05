BusinessGreen Live: BusinessGreen launches brand new event for 2025

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read
One-day conference promises to bring together hundreds of inspirational speakers and top sustainability executives to explore some of the most important business trends of the 21st century

BusinessGreen is proud to announce the launch of BusinessGreen Live, a brand new event for 2025 that promises to bring together hundreds of inspirational speakers, top business leaders, sustainability executives, and policymakers to help navigate many of the most important economic trends shaping the 21st century.

Taking place at the Convene 133 Houndsditch venue in Central London on Wednesday 22 October, the one-day conference aims to provide a forum for serious discussion on how to respond to the economic, political, and environmental pressures impacting all modern businesses.

Building on BusinessGreen's reputation over the past two decades for award-winning, in-depth and timely reporting for the increasingly influential green business community, the event aims to provide an invaluable overview of the current state of the net zero transition, while also exploring wider sustainability issues ranging from nature and climate resilience to skills development and resource efficiency.

The conference will feature a mix of keynote sessions, workshops, roundtables, speed-pitching sessions, and structured networking to help equip attendees with the tools they need to navigate the shift to a more climate and nature friendly economy, taking their corporate strategies to the next level in the process.

James Murray, editor in chief and founder of BusinessGreen, said the event would draw on a network of sustainability specialists and opinion-formers developed throughout the site's almost 20-years as the UK's leading green business media brand.

"BusinessGreen Live will move beyond headlines and surface level debate to provide invaluable insights on the steps organisations can take to prosper in an economy defined by complex environmental risks and fast-evolving opportunities," he said.

"At a time when both climate action and the UK economy are facing significant headwinds, BusinessGreen Live offers a unique opportunity to join with peers in developing a better and more sustainable way of doing business. The in-depth and thought-provoking content showcased at BusinessGreen Live will be laser targeted on helping people do their jobs, advance their sustainability strategies, and respond to the challenges faced by the green economy.

"We hope you can join us for what promises to be one of the most important green business events in the calendar."

 

More details and expert speakers are set to be announced in the coming weeks and months. For more information and to register your interest in attending, please click here.

