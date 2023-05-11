British Gas announces new heat pump performance promise

British Gas has today moved to address a key barrier to heat pump uptake by promising to refund customers if a new device does not warm their home as effectively as a traditional gas boiler, or a different carbon-saving option cannot be found.

Perceived concerns over the performance of heat pumps has emerged as one of the main reasons some households have been reluctant to switch away from gas boilers, despite growing evidence that heat pumps can deliver sufficient levels of heat in all types of homes.

"We recognise that the transition from a boiler to a heat pump can be daunting and want to reassure our customers that they can effectively heat their home, even through the coldest spells in winter," said Andrew Middleton, managing director of British Gas Zero.

"Our engineers are ready to guide consumers through this process and we are making sure they are as affordable and accessible as possible. For the right home, heat pumps are a highly efficient and effective heating solution being typically 350 per cent efficient compared to the best boilers at 90 to 95 per cent. And if for any reason a customer's heat pump is not heating their home as expected, we'll guarantee them their money back."

Alongside its headline, money back pledge, the new Warm Home Promise includes a commitment to ensure "lowest cost install" for customers. British Gas heat pumps are available from £499 in Scotland and £2,999 in the rest of the UK with government grants included, but the company said it would match any lower proced offer from an MCS credited installer.

The package also includes a five-year guarantee and free service before the winter, the company said.

Moreover, British Gas promised that its engineers will conduct a full survey to advise whether a heat pump will be suitable and will guide new adopters through operating their device on the day of installation - and check back a few days later to make sure everything is running smoothly.

Heat pumps are widely regarded as critical to delivering on the UK's climate targets with British Gas estimating each installation can save a tonne of carbon per household per year. Emissions from heat pumps are expected to fall further in the coming years as the grid continues to decarbonise.

Demand for heat pumps rose by around 40 per cent in the UK last year and is expected to accelerate further this year on the back of the government's Boiler Upgrade Scheme grant programme and growing competition between installers such as British Gas and Octopus Energy.

However, critics have warned the UK heat pump market is lagging far behind the level of adoption seen across much of the continent and as such the government is currently off track to meet its target of the UK installing 600,000 heat pumps a year by 2028.

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.