'Grossly unacceptable': Government slammed for 15-year wait times for solar connections

MPs on the Environment Audit Committee (EAC) have warned a "dark cloud of delay" hangs over the government's ambition to increase solar energy generation capacity five-fold by 2035.

In a letter written to Energy and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps last Thursday, Committee chair Philip Dunne warned the government's 70GW by 2035 solar goal would prove "challenging" given current waiting times for connecting new solar projects to the grid.

Developers are having to wait "10 to 15 years" to secure a connection for potential solar installations, Dunne's letter states. "This is not only holding back the UK from achieving its decarbonisation goals, but it is also hampering the economy by preventing businesses and households from investing in solar PV installations to reduce their energy costs."

The EAC said the long-wait times for large solar project connections were due to historic underinvestment in grid infrastructure, poor management of applications for grid connections, "unresponsive" distribution network operators, and a "regulatory failure" within energy regulator Ofgem that has resulted in it "failing to prioritise net zero".

The letter also highlights concerns over how existing rules require that the capacities of combined solar-plus-storage sites are added together in grid connection applications, despite the co-location of the two technologies meaning projects should in fact require less grid connection capacity, not more, as it is easier for projects with storage capacity to manage the flow of power to the grid.

"If barriers identified in this letter are not addressed with some urgency there is likely to be a very considerable shortfall in installed capacity compared with the government's target set out in British Energy Security Strategy," Dunne wrote. "Accelerating the solar transition will enhance the UK's energy security, help enable households and businesses to slash their energy bills and make a significant contribution to decarbonising the UK's electricity supply."

Chris Hewett, chief executive of Solar Energy UK, said he was "very glad" the EAC had taken the industry concerns on board.

"It is grossly unacceptable that solar projects with planning consent and with finance ready to go can be told to wait more than a decade simply to connect to the grid," he said. "The situation is causing billions of pounds of economic damage to the UK".

In response to the calls for new reforms to accelerate grid connection processes, a spokesperson from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said it was working to reduce connecting waiting times, stressing that solar power was a "key part of its plans to power up Britain".

"We recognise the challenge of connection delays, and we want to go further and faster - aiming for 70 GW solar capacity by 2035," the statement reads. "That is why we're working to cut the time it takes to connect projects to the grid as part of our plans to power up Britain."

The EAC report comes just days after a similar intervention from Octopus Energy, which saw the energy giant publish a five point plan detailing how grid connection delays for renewable projects could be tackled.

The report called on Ministers and grid operators to adopt a "proactive queue jumping" regime to prioritise renewable projects that are furthest along the path to development and introduce a sunset clause on grid connection offers to help clear the current backlog, which could also be weighted to prioritise low carbon projects. "If projects aren't green and have been on the system for a certain time, then these could be automatically removed," it stated. "Instead of putting the onus on the developer, the onus should be on the grid system to enforce and free up capacity quickly and proactively."

Additionally, the report called for a "more transparent can-do attitude" from policymakers and grid operators to harness data and smart technologies to identify zones that are ripe for renewables development.

