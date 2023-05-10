'Applying emissions on my face': Vattenfall and Cara Delevingne debut carbon-cutting hydrogen face mist

In one of the green economy's more unusual collaborations, European energy giant Vattenfall has this week teamed up with model Cara Delevingne to launch a new face mist created using water captured from a fossil-free hydrogen-powered steel factory.

According to the Swedish energy firm, as well as holding the potential to cut carbon from heavy industry, fossil free hydrogen emits water so pure you can put it on your face.

Credit: Vattenfall

The face mist's core ingredient comes from the HYBRIT pilot plant in Luleå, Sweden, a collaboration between Vattenfall, steel manufacturer SSAB, and mining company LKAB that aims to produce low carbon steel using green hydrogen.

Green hydrogen is produced by splitting water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen via electrolysis. Though the process requires a lot of energy, if power is sourced from renewables projects the resulting hydrogen is considered fossil fuel free and is badged as green hydrogen.

Vattenfall announced this week that is has partnered with organic Swedish skincare brand c/o Gerd, which takes the water emitted at the HYBRIT wastewater before adding ingredients such as cucumis sativus fruit water and citrus paradisi seed extract to create a face mist.

After the product has rested, it is bottled in glass bottles that Vattenfall claims are 100 per cent recyclable, have been produced using solar power, and feature either an aluminium or 3D-printed plastic lid.

Mikael Nordlander, director of industry decarbonisation at Vattenfall, said the launch of the new beauty product aims to show the potential benefits of fossil free hydrogen and inspire others to join the transition towards a "cleaner and more sustainable future".

While the face mist is not available for sale, a limited number of bottles have been produced as part of the campaign. Vattenfall added that transport and assembly is 70 per cent fossil free with any resulting emissions covered by offsets.

Model, actress, and climate campaigner Delevingne - who founded grassroots charity Initiative Earth to help restore ecosystems - added: "If it takes applying the emissions on my face to spread this message, I am willing to do it."

Credit: Vattenfall

"Throughout this project, I have learned so much about fossil free hydrogen, working with Vattenfall has allowed me to see first-hand how this fuel works and how it can transform entire industries," she said. "Therefore, I'm thrilled to be part of this project and raise awareness about an initiative that demonstrates the huge potential of fossil free hydrogen in replacing fossil fuels."

The news follows Evening Standard reports, Delevingne and fellow founders of subscription-based site Earthed - an online platform offering courses in areas such as no-dig growing, urban gardening, and river restoration - are seeking £60,000 investment ahead of a planned launch later this month.

Vattenfall's announcement also comes barely a week after a report by RenewableUK warned that the UK stands at a "critical juncture" in the development of green hydrogen, with rapidly growing numbers of countries worldwide competing to attract billions of pounds of investment in the fast-expanding sector.

The UK government is targeting 10GW of hydrogen production capacity by 2030, with at least 5GW coming from green hydrogen electrolysers that are powered by zero carbon, renewable electricity. However, critics have warned the government is not moving fast enough to finalise the policy and incentive regime for new hydrogen projects and as such risks investment migrating to the US or EU.

