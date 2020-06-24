heat pumps
Welsh Government plots end to fossil fuel energy in all new homes by 2025
Proposals unveiled to boost energy efficiency standards for new homes in bid to cut CO2, reduce bills and tackle fuel poverty
City hall: London zero carbon building rules are delivering carbon cuts
EXCLUSIVE: Green building targets for the capital are driving developers to invest in low carbon homes and technologies, City Hall figures indicate
Labour pledges £250bn energy efficiency drive to 'bring the future into homes'
Policy to enhance energy efficiency of the UK's 27 million homes is the latest component of Labour's ambitious plans for a Green Industrial Revolution
Hydrogen: Hype, hope or horror?
The ADE's Tim Rotheray sounds a note of caution on the rush to embrace hydrogen for home heating
Are cracks already appearing in the Future Homes Standard?
Government has unveiled a bold plan to cut emissions from new homes - but having been burned once by a late U-turn, the green building and energy industries are skittish
New £120m low carbon greenhouse project set to deliver one in 10 UK tomatoes
Pension funds back world-leading green greenhouse project that will use waste heat to slash emissions by 75 per cent
Government sketches out blueprint for Future Homes Standard
Consultation sets out plans to reform building regulations and pave way for energy efficiency improvements and ban on fossil fuel heating systems in new homes from 2025
'B-Snug': Shell and PassivSystems launch smart home heating system
System designed to manage and monitor use of air source heat pumps in combination with householders' existing boiler aims to slash emissions
Warming up: Government eyes major electric heat pump trial across 750 homes
Project aims to demonstrate the feasibility of a large-scale roll out of heat pumps in a representative range of UK homes, as new report warns fresh policy push is required
National Grid: 'Immediate action' required to ready UK energy system for Net Zero target
Reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century in the UK is 'possible' but will require radical changes to heating, transport, industry, and power sectors
Report: Natural gas home heating 'will still be around for a long time'
Further UK policy measures are needed to shift homes towards low carbon heating options, analysis by Cambridge Econometrics finds
Could greener heat help tackle fuel poverty?
Dr Rose Chard of the Energy Systems Catapult explores how to tackle the twin challenge of fuel poverty and heat system decarbonisation
Energiesprong: Dutch-style retrofits could slash carbon emissions from 11 million UK homes
With £120m of backing, Dutch style retrofits could slash carbon emissions, gas demand and consumer bills, Green Alliance report argues
Committee on Climate Change: The UK needs a plan for hydrogen
Government must lay the groundwork now for decarbonising heat in the coming decades, say expert advisors
Hackney eyes underground park heat pumps
Council teams up with 10:10 and Scene to look at whether installing underground heat pumps in green spaces could generate revenue for services
National Infrastructure Assessment: Green proposals at a glance
NIC calls for a sweeping overhaul of UK infrastructure to prepare the country for the impacts of climate change
Report: London's lost rivers could provide green heat source
Campaign group 10:10 publishes new research suggesting underground rivers could prove a valuable source of green heat for the capital
Government floats proposals to phase out coal and oil heating from 2020s
'We will not be heating our buildings in 2050 by setting fire to the same substances that people burned in the Victorian era' government predicts
Scheme to transform Welsh coal mine into green heat source wins £6.5m
Project to warm houses using water naturally heated in underground mine workings secures £6.5m in EU funding
EA Technology promises to become carbon neutral business
Energy networks specialist unveils seven-stage plan to go carbon neutral, including plans for low-carbon heating systems, EV charging points and energy efficient technologies
ADE and ACE merge to create beefed-up decentralised energy trade body
Association for Decentralised Energy and Association for the Conservation of Energy join forces to create 'powerful and unified voice'
Survey: Smart meter users maintain enthusiasm for saving energy
Smart Energy GB survey finds those who have had smart meter for more than two years are more likely to understand how to save energy around the home
Report: Sewers' hidden heat offers carbon-saving opportunity
Scottish study calculates that harnessing heat from wastewater could save more than 10,000 tonnes of carbon emissions