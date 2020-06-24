MSCI
MSCI broadens ESG coverage to take in 32,000 funds
Expanded coverage to help investors track ESG fund performance
Chapter Zero: Global boardroom forum launches in bid to combat climate risk
Directors' Climate Forum is being supported by World Economic Forum, the CBI, Carbon Trust, HSBC, L&G and others
Plastics, regulation and climate risk: Five key green and ESG investment trends for 2019
Environmental social governance investing continuing to grow alongside risk and regulation, according to financial analyst MSCI
World Bank renews SDG bonds partnership
Partnership with banking giant BNP Paribas and SYZ will see new equity bond offering that links returns to performance of companies advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals
Do companies with strong ESG ratings make for better investments?
Investment analysts MSCI finds 'empirical evidence' that strong environmental social and governance performance translates to greater financial returns and lower risks