Women in Green Business Awards: Secure your place before the summer break

The winners at the Women in Green Business Awards 2024
There are less than three months to go to the annual Women in Green Business Awards on the evening of 8th October, and tables are booking up fast.

This year's awards will take place at the Marriott Grosvenor Square in Central London, featuring a networking reception, gala dinner, keynote speeches, and the prestigious awards ceremony recognising many of the inspiring women working to advance the UK's green economy.

Last year's inaugural awards saw over 350 attendees and was fully booked. And this year's event is once again on track to be at capacity, so with just a few weeks to go until the summer holiday season finalists are advised to secure their place early to avoid disappointment.

Tables can be booked now through the awards website and bespoke seat packages will be available on request in the coming weeks.

Cecilia Keating, chair of the judges and co-founder of the Women in Green Business Awards, said this year's awards had proven more competitive than ever.

"We were once again blown away by the many brilliant nominations for this year's Women in Green Business Awards, all of which were testament to the remarkable work women are doing to advance the UK's green economy," she said. "Huge congratulations go to everyone nominated for an award and to our fantastic finalists.

"We look forward to showcasing and celebrating the work of these inspiring women from across the full breadth of the green business community at the awards ceremony in October."

If you have any questions about the Women in Green Business Awards, the booking process, or bespoke sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to Anne-Marie Judge on +44 (0)207 484 9887 or  [email protected].

