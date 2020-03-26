National Grid
Inside the London Power Tunnels: How the UK energy sector is striving to recruit 400,000 people to power the net zero transition
Some 117,000 new recruits will be needed within the next decade if the UK is to decarbonise power and heat networks in time for 2050
National Grid tees up €500m green bond
Cash will be used to support firm's sustainability efforts
Octopus Renewables secures £185m mandate from National Grid pension scheme
Octopus Renewables to invest £185m in UK solar and onshore wind assets through partnership with National Grid's pension scheme
Government promises to make grid more resilient following power cut probe
BEIS promises action to make grid more resilient will support decarbonisation
'Truly historic moment': UK zero carbon electricity outstrips fossil fuels in 2019
National Grid data for whole of 2019 reveals combination of wind, solar, nuclear and subsea cables delivered more power than fossil fuels for first time
Night time solar? Lightsource BP hails trial showing solar can help balance the grid at night
Trial marks the first time a UK solar farm has provided a reactive power balancing service to the electricity grid at night, developer claims
Greenlink: Planning applications submitted for Irish Sea interconnector
Proposals would run from Pembrokeshire in Wales to County Wexford in Ireland, linking UK to expanding Irish wind farm resources
'Milestone moment': Cornwall Local Energy Market achieves major flexibility breakthrough
Energy firm Centrica announces its platform can now host both transmission and distribution networks simultaneously
Green grid: UK renewables outstrip fossil fuels for electricity production for first time
New Carbon Brief analysis reveals in third quarter of 2019 renewables generate more electricity than oil, gas and coal
Grid operator recommends review of back-up power to prevent outages
Infrastructure, resilience, and embedded generation should all be reviewed following the power cut on 9 August, National Grid has said
Drax, Equinor and National Grid push for net zero industrial cluster
Companies spearhead campaign to turn Humber region into a hub for net zero technologies such as CCS, hydrogen and low carbon heating
'Extremely rare and unexpected': Lightning strike triggered blackout, says National Grid
Ofgem launches investigation into power cuts following release of initial report from National Grid revealing lightning strike played key role in sparking blackout
Government confirms plan for blackout investigation
Andrea Leadsom announces Energy Emergencies Executives Committee is to review last week's power cut, as National Grid boss defends company's response
Smart grid comes to life with AI-powered solar forecasts
National Grid has teamed up with the Alan Turing Institute to use machine learning to more accurately predict generation levels from wind and solar technology
The RAB model isn't perfect, but it might be the only route to net zero
Nuclear urgently needs a new funding model to make net zero emissions possible, argues Prospect's Sue Ferns
National Grid ESO joins Powering Past Coal Alliance
National Grid's Electricity System Operator joins global alliance of governments, businesses, and organisations committed to quitting coal
National Grid: 'Immediate action' required to ready UK energy system for Net Zero target
Reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century in the UK is 'possible' but will require radical changes to heating, transport, industry, and power sectors
What the Undercover Economist can reveal about the future of energy
People make two common mistakes when it comes to predicting the future, according to Tim Harford, and here's how to avoid them when thinking about the future of energy
'Historic milestone': Zero carbon power to outstrip fossil fuels for first time in 2019
National Grid reveals UK on track to generate more electricity from zero carbon sources than fossil fuels this year
Then there were five: Fiddler's Ferry coal power plant to close
SSE will close its last coal-fired power station early next year, to leave just five coal plants left on UK grid
National Grid announces flurry of investments in disruptive technologies
New investments to focus on firms at the cutting-edge of energy and information technology
UK's record coal free-run comes to an end
Was it the Love Island effect? Grid operator confirms coal came back online at 9:20pm last night, ending the latest coal-free run at 18 days
Zero coal fortnight: UK smashes records to deliver fourteen days without coal power
UK grid runs for 14 days with no coal-fired generation, the longest stretch since the Industrial Revolution
Iberdrola launches cleantech 'Start-up Challenge' to protect grid from climate impacts
Energy giant is on the hunt for UK entrepreneurs with solutions to keep electricity grid running in face of extreme weather caused by climate change