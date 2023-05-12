SSE to turn former Ferrybridge coal plant site into 150MW grid battery

The former Ferrybridge coal power plant closed down in 2016 and its cooling towers have since been demolished | Credit: SSE Renewables

SSE Renewables is pushing forward with plans to transform the Ferrybridge site of its former coal-fired power station into a major battery storage facility, having today announced it is to proceed with the development of a flexible power generation facility in West Yorkshire.

The energy giant said it is now poised to begin construction work on the 150MW battery storage system later this month, with a view to it becoming fully operational in late 2024, having this week finalised the finances and delivery contracts for the project.

For decades, the Ferrybridge plant's eight cooling towers and two chimneys were a prominent feature on the local landscape, but the power station was closed down by SSE in 2016, as the UK's fleet of coal plants has been wound down as the energy transition gathers pace.

All the chimney stacks and cooling towers have since been demolished, and SSE Renewables is now working with battery technology specialist Sungrow Power Supply and construction partner OCU Services to redevelop the site to provide flexible grid support for growing levels of intermittent renewable electricity sources such as wind and solar farms.

Richard Cave-Bigley, director of SSE Renewables' solar and battery business, said taking the final investment decision to proceed with the project marked "another exciting landmark" for the firm.

"Located next to the former Ferrybridge coal power station, this important new project demonstrates clearly the transition to net zero while supporting new green jobs," he said.

"By building out more battery storage, we can get more renewable power onto the Grid. That's because batteries store power in times of surplus generation and release it when it's needed the most - helping us bring flexibility and balance to the grid."

Investment in the site's green transformation forms part of SSE's £25bn Net Zero Accelerator Programme, which was first announced in 2021 to support its 2030 targets to slash its greenhouse gas emissions, deliver a five-fold increase in its renewables generation capacity, and create 1,000 new green jobs a year in the process.

Ferrybridge is set to be SSE's second major battery storage project in the UK, with construction of its 50MW facility in Salisbury due to be completed later this year.

"SSE Renewables has almost 2GW of battery and solar projects currently in development or under construction," added Cave-Bigley. "These technologies are key to helping SSE deliver on its £25bn Net Zero Acceleration Programme to provide the green energy we need to decarbonise."

