Food giant Compass Group issues £700m in Sustainable Bonds

Global food services company Compass Group has announced it has successfully issued two Sustainable Bonds, raising a total of €700m in support of its sustainability initiatives and the delivery of its global net zero by 2050 target.

Compass said that the proceeds from the €500m and €200m bond issuance will be used in line with the group's new Sustainable Financing Framework, which was launched in July 2022 and aims to ensure sustainable finance serves to enhance responsible sourcing practices, ensure products are purchased from local and diverse suppliers, and support decarbonisation efforts within the group's value chain.

Compass cited that eligible projects would include expenditure on goods which are certified sustainable, Fairtrade or organic; expenditure on goods from local, socially diverse or minority suppliers; expenditure in support of the group's Net Zero commitment, including the costs of electrifying its fleet, use of renewable energy; promotion of plant-based products and investment in regenerative food production.

The bonds build on Compass' Climate Net Zero by 2050 strategy, which includes validated Science Based Targets and a commitment to be carbon neutral worldwide across its own operations by 2030. According to Compass Group, it was the first international company in the contract catering industry to announce such targets, and it added that the issuance of its Sustainable Bonds mark another "industry first" for the group.

The bonds will also be used to fund a number of food waste reduction projects, including the deployment of measurement technologies and systems, and other waste reduction projects such as measures to tackle plastic waste and promote reusable items. Investment in healthy eating initiatives will also be enables, including through education initiatives, labelling, and staff training, the company said.

Compass Group's chief financial officer Palmer Brown said the proceeds from the Sustainable Bonds will be used to initially support the increased purchase and tracking of Fairtrade and sustainable goods within its supply chain, as well as reducing its Scope 3 emissions footprint while at the same time providing funding to diverse and minority suppliers.

"Furthermore, by providing a sustainability reporting framework for our colleagues to adhere to, we expect to see additional operational benefits across the Group's businesses, reinforcing more sustainable practices and behaviours, while accelerating existing projects that underpin our growth and drive efficiencies," he added.

Compass said that the transaction also underpins its financing requirements for full year 23, replacing an existing €500m Eurobond which reaches maturity in January 2023.