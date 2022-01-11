The CEO of the world's largest public relations (PR) firm, Edelman, has conceded the company "may have to part ways" with some climate-laggard clients in future, following a major review of whether its client roster is compatible with its new sustainability strategy.

In a blog post on the company's website on Friday, Richard Edelman confirmed the PR giant's priority over the coming months would be to engage with its most polluting clients on climate issues.

It follows increasing scrutiny of Edelman's client roster in recent months, with various media reports and campaigners highlighting the PR giant's ongoing and highly lucrative work with fossil fuel companies.

"We want to have a seat at the table with companies seeking change and to help them solve problems more powerfully through trusted communications," Edelman wrote in the blog post. "This includes rescoping our work to enable us to be in-line with our principles and collaborating to make changes. However, we anticipate that we may have to part ways in a few instances."

However, the new plan drew immediate criticisms from campaigners who have been calling on PR and advertising firms, and Edelman in particular, to stop carrying out marketing and communications work for fossil fuel companies. They argue the PR firm's ongoing work with such clients merely serves to launder the reputation of polluters, which risks delaying or derailing urgently needed climate action.

Edelman launched a 60-day climate review back in November, just a few days after an open letter signed by more than 100 celebrities and influencers called on the PR giant to drop its polluting clients, which include oil majors such as ExxonMobil and Shell, as well as influential fossil fuel lobby groups including American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers.

Led by the PR firm's global climate chair Robert Casamento, the review saw the climate actions and commitments of more than 350 clients analysed against Edelman's "own values and principles", with 20 emissions-intensive firms subjected to special scrutiny, it said.

The firm's CEO said the deep-dive had revealed Edelman had been working with clients with no public position on the Paris Agreement and companies that did not produce emissions data, as well as a "few clients" without net zero ambitions or goals in place. He said it had also found a "few examples" where communications produced by the firm had been "susceptible to challenge or criticism".

The exercise has been completed just a month after Edelman was singled out as the PR agency with the greatest involvement in fossil fuel-related communications in a landmark research paper published by Brown University academics in the US, who had attempted to assess the extent of the PR industry's work with the fossil fuel industry.

In the wake of the internal review, Edelman has outlined six goals aimed at informing its work moving forward, including a pledge to work with clients committed to "accelerating action to net zero and in compliance with the Paris Accords". It has also vowed to "put science and facts first", to focus on a just transition, and to "hold itself accountable".

He also announced a series of other green measures, including a new partnership with climate change consultancy SYSTEMIQ to gain a better understanding of credible high-ambition transition pathways for the sectors Edelman works with, in order to translate these pathways into a "high-trust communications framework".

The PR firm has also committed to rolling out mandatory climate change communications training for all staff this year, and has set up an internal climate review panel, which will advise on all assignments relating to carbon-intensive industries or climate communications work, he confirmed.

Meanwhile, the firm is in the process of finalising an independent council of climate experts from outside the company that will provide input and guidance on its strategy, as well as on assignments and "client situations of concern", the CEO added.

In addition, the PR boss pledged to ensure his firm would "walk the talk" and decarbonise its own operations, pledging to reduce air travel, embrace hybrid working, move to smaller office spaces, and establish a science-based target in line with a 1.5C warming scenario.

However, Clean Creatives - a campaign established last year in the US and UK to highlight PR firms' work with the fossil fuel industry - was quick to slam Edelman's climate review as unambitious, confused, and flawed, warning the exercise suffered from a lack of transparency and would fail to reassure other clients on the firm's roster and its employees that it was serious about tackling climate change.

"The results of this review don't provide any clarity for Edelman's clients, staff, or partners concerned about the agency's work for fossil fuel clients," Duncan Meisel, director of Clean Creatives, said in a statement provided to BusinessGreen. "On the one hand, CEO Richard Edelman says they need to stay at the table with polluting clients, but then says that they're walking away from them. It makes no sense. Instead of taking a clear stand in line with climate science that says that fossil fuel producers are the main cause of the climate emergency, Edelman is choosing to continue taking on all of the risks of working with polluters."

And in a seperate post on Twitter, Clean Creatives warned the credibility of the review process had been undermined by a lack of external auditors or experts. "There were no outside experts involved, and no transparent standards for evaluating clients' climate goals," it said.

Edelman's conclusions on its climate strategy were also criticised by former staff member Christine Arena, who resigned from her position as the firm's executive vice president of corporate responsibility in 2015 in protest at the firm's work with the fossil fuel industry.

"The urgent issue facing PR and ad firms is not about assessing client's sustainability pathways," she wrote on Twitter over the weekend. "It's about ensuring that the messaging produced on their behalves is not misleading. We need a return to truth in advertising."