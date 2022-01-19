Net zero committed pensions pass £1tr milestone

UK pension funds totalling £1tr of assets under management have now embraced 'robust' net zero commitments, according to a new analysis from the influential Make My Money Matter campaign.

The campaign, which was set up by filmmaker Richard Curtis, said the number of major pension funds setting net zero targets had surged in the past year.

It added that it deemed net zero pledges to be 'robust' if organisations commit to achieving net zero emissions for their portfolios by 2050 at the latest, pledged to halve emissions no later than 2030 in line with the 1.5C ambition of the Paris Climate Agreement, and signed up to one of the industry alliance's in support of net zero, such as the A4S Pension Fund Chair Net Zero Statement of Support, Paris Aligned Investment Initiative - Net Zero Asset Owner Commitment, or the Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance.

"Since we launched in June 2020, we have seen a range of providers step up to the plate on climate change by committing to robust net zero targets," Curtis said. "This movement has seen an incredible milestone at the turn of the year, with £1tr of UK pension money now committed to align with the Paris Climate Agreement - a huge success for climate campaigners.

"However, with time running out, £1.7 trillion is still in schemes that have failed to make robust commitments, and we have a pensions industry that enables a staggering 330 million tonnes of carbon to enter our atmosphere every year - equivalent to the UK's annual carbon footprint - so urgent action is needed right now."

He added that the campaign would this year focus on "working to ensure the entire UK pensions industry is aligned with robust net zero, while eradicating other harmful practices from our pensions, such as deforestation".

The group is also calling on more businesses to join the likes of Tesco, IKEA, Brewdog and Innocent Drinks in signing up to Make My Money Matter's Green Pensions Charter - meaning that they pledge to explore greening their company pension scheme so that it is invested more sustainably and is aligned to net zero.