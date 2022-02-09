The Net Zero Festival is back for 2022 - online and in person!

BusinessGreen is thrilled to announce that the Net Zero Festival is to return in 2022, and this year delegates will be invited to join us in person for the first time.

Following two years of virtual events, the third annual Net Zero Festival will take place in person in London on September 28th and 29th. The event will deliver an inspiring celebration of the best of the net zero transition, and will be accompanied by a series of virtual events both before and after the main festival that will explore how to develop and execute an effective net zero strategy.

Through thought-provoking keynotes, cutting-edge debates, and the incorporation of leading artists and campaigners, we will shine a light on the progress that is being made towards a net zero economy and ask how businesses, investors, and policymakers can move faster still?

The event will also provide an invaluable insight into how the global economy is changing. Only a few years ago a corporate was considered an outlier if it was setting net zero targets, now they are an outlier if they are not. As such the Net Zero Festival will offer practical guidance on how business leaders can act now to ensure they are at the forefront of the trends that will define the rest of the century and beyond.

We'd urge business executives, investors, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and campaigners to join us to explore how to navigate the defining economic, political, and technological trend of the age.

Make sure you save these dates in your diary:

Live from London: Wednesday 28 & Thursday 29 September 2022

Online: Tuesday 4 October 2022

To be the first to hear about tickets, agenda announcements and the speaker line-up, simply complete our short registration form here.

We would also love to hear your nominations or suggestions on who you would like to hear speak at the event this September.

And you can register now to attend the Net Zero Festival's two spin-off virtual summits: Net Zero Finance on March 29th and Net Zero Innovate on July 1st.

"Over the past two years the Net Zero Festival has proven hugely successful, bringing together over 2,000 delegates from around the world and hundreds of top speakers to explore how to accelerate the net zero transition and showcase how many top businesses and investors are genuinely committed to bolder climate action," said James Murray, editor-in-chief of BusinessGreen. "This year we're delighted to deliver the Festival as it was originally envisaged before the coronavirus pandemic intervened, and provide business leaders with a unique opportunity to come together to discuss how to catalyse the next phase of the net zero transition.

"The event will provide a fantastic and inspiring mix of thought-provoking keynote speeches, case studies and demonstrations from the companies at the cutting edge of the green industrial revolution, and workshops exploring precisely how businesses can develop effective net zero strategies. And through a series of fringe events we'll provide a series of exciting Festival experiences."

BusinessGreen is delighted that Schroders are returning as a commercial partner of the 2022 event. We're also proud to introduce a host of industry NGO partners also supporting the event - Aldersgate Group, CDP, University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, Forum for the Future, Green Alliance, IEMA, Race to Resilience, Race to Net Zero, Science Based Targets, Sustainable Markets Initiative and We Mean Business. Further partnerships and speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Interested parties can register their interest in the Net Zero Festival 2022 here.

Registration is also open for the Net Zero Finance Summit, which is taking place on 29th March and delegates can discover more about the event here. Plus, do not miss next month's entry deadline for the 2022 BusinessGreen Leaders Awards. Full details on the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards can be found here.