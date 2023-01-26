Net Zero Salons: L'Oréal debuts new initiative to trim hairdresser emissions

Your next blow dry could be renewables-powered thanks to a major new initiative from L'Oreal, which aims to help thousands of UK hair salons develop effective emission reduction strategies.

The global beauty brand today announced it has partnered with consultancy Net Zero Now to develop the Net Zero Salons Programme, offering hair salons across the country with detailed guidance on how to measure and reduce their carbon emissions.

The programme, which builds on similar initiatives Net Zero Now runs for the hospitality industry and other sectors that are dominated by small businesses, will provide participating salons with tailored carbon reduction plans which would allow them to certify as official 'Net Zero Salons'.

The launch follows an initial pilot with 17 salons which found the average UK hair salon produces 3.1kg of carbon emissions per appointment. In line with the recommendations of the Science Based Targets initiative, the new programme aims to help salons and clients initially bring average emissions per appointment down to 2kg. Net Zero Now said that if all the UK's 31,000 hair salons delivered such emissions reductions the sector could cut its carbon output by a third.

The programme will provide salons with advice on how to switch to renewable energy, improve energy efficiency, enhance waste treatment and management processes, reduce water consumption, and incentivise employees to reduce their own emissions through ride to work schemes or public transport options.

"As market leaders we recognise the important role we play in empowering our business ecosystem such as our salon partners to be more sustainable," said Thierry Cheval, managing director at L'Oréal UK and Ireland. "We are committed to supporting the future of the sector and we look forward to having salons from across the UK and Ireland join the programme as the industry seeks to take climate reduction action."

Simon Heppner, co-founder at Net Zero Now, said the company was "very excited to introduce this industry-first roadmap and tool for the salon sector".

"This programme is open to all salons, empowering the whole industry to play its part in tackling the climate crisis and meeting the growing expectations of consumers and employees," he said. "We know this programme can help salons to be even more efficient by reducing energy and water consumption which we hope also brings more business resilience for the future. With Net Zero initiatives now live in hospitality, accountancy, tech services and salons, we're providing tens of thousands of small businesses with the tools they need to take their first steps on the road to net zero."

Adam Reed of Adam Reed London, a salon which took part in the programme's initial pilot project, said the scheme had delivered a range of benefits for the business.

"Sustainability is something that is incredibly important to me as an individual and as a business leader - and it is something that both my team and clients actively ask about and want to see us taking action on," he said. "I have been embarking on my salon's sustainability journey for some time and new tools like the programme protocol are invaluable for our sector. The tool has helped me to understand where I am at on my journey by calculating and tracking, and then importantly, has helped me to accelerate with a personalised reduction plan and making my salon business more resilient for the future."