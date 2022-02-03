Rishi Sunak blames fossil fuels for energy bill crisis, as Treasury unveils £9.1bn support package

The government has unveiled a £9.1bn package of support for households to help ease the burden of the looming hike in energy bills, as the Chancellor Rishi Sunak today confirmed the UK's reliance on fossil fuels and gas heating was broadly responsible for the ongoing crisis.

Among a suite of measures announced today, the government is to give households a £200 discount on their energy bills from April which would then have be paid back by customers in £40 instalments over the following five years, essentially acting as a short-term loan to support energy suppliers.

In addition, the Chancellor announced a £150 council tax rebate for band A-D households in England, and £144m of discretionary funding for local authorities to support fuel poor households which are not eligible for the council tax rebate.

Such measures come in addition to recently announced plans to expand the reach of the Warm Home Discount grant scheme by a third, and long-standing plans to invest over £3bn in domestic energy efficiency upgrades over the course of the current parliament.

However, no fresh policy measures or funding was announced to help boost the number of green upgrades for homes and businesses, despite widespread calls from scores of businesses, charities, and environmental groups for the government to introduce a much more national energy efficiency programme to help guard against global gas market volatility.

Sunak also resisted calls to cut VAT on energy bills - as demanded by Labour and trade body Energy UK, among others - and rejected opposition proposals for a windfall tax on the oil and gas sector.

The new package of measures was announced as Ofgem this morning confirmed the energy price cap would rise from April, taking average household bills to almost £2,000 a year from April.

Sunak acknowledged the huge increase in bills would be "incredibly tough for millions of hard working families", but he insisted the the measures announced today would help to ease the burden on struggling households.

"It is fair, it is targeted, it is proportionate - it is the right way to help people with the spike in energy prices," he said of the new package of measures.

In his speech to Parliament, Sunak also made clear that international fossil fuel markets and the country's reliance on gas heating were primarily to blame for the current crisis.

However, he stopped short of stressing the need to rapidly scale up home grown renewable energy to deliver on the UK's statutory net zero targets, which could in turn also boost domestic energy security by reducing reliance on volatile global fossil fuel markets.

"People's energy costs are rising because it is more expensive to buy gas, coal and oil," he said, while also noting that 80 per cent of UK homes are heated using gas boilers, while a significant proportion of electricity supply also comes from gas-fired power plants.

But responding at the dispatch box, Labour's Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves decried the government's package of support as a "pay later scheme that loads up prices for tomorrow", adding that Sunak would rather help oil and gas companies than support struggling households.

She also blamed the steep rise in energy bills on "a decade of failure to regulate the energy market, a decade of failure to make the most of solar, tidal and wind energy, and a decade of stalled progress on insulating our homes".

However, Sunak rejected the criticism from Labour insisting the increase in bills was driven by global markets. "It is very clear to any sensible person looking at this that what is causing the increase in gas prices is global," the Chancellor insisted. "No British government and chancellor can control this… these are global factors at play."

The announcement came after Ofgem confirmed a major hike in the energy price cap of 54 per cent from April, detailing how both direct debit default energy tariffs and pre-payment customers would see average increases of around £700 on their bills, rising from around £1,300 to almost £2,000 per year.

Consequently, many business groups, charities, and green organisations said the package unveiled today by the government did not go far enough to ease the burden on vulnerable homes and businesses, and stepped up calls for a renewed effort to enhance the UK's energy efficiency and boost renewables capacity so as to guard against future gas price shocks.

The CBI's chief policy director Matthew Fell urged the government to "step up the level of investment and pace of delivery in home energy efficiency improvements and push forward with ambitious plans to progress the clean energy transition".

The calls came as an analysis released today by Ofgem made clear that policy costs on bills - including environmental levies such as the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) energy efficiency scheme - are set to fall four per cent. The reduction in so-called 'green levies' comes despite plans to extend the ECO - which is levied on bills to help fund energy efficiency measures for low income households - until 2026, with the value of the scheme set to rise from £640m to around £1bn a year, according to the government.

Energy Saving Trust chief executive Mike Thornton also stressed the need for targeted support for households in the short term, alongside a ramping up of energy efficiency measures and increased investment in renewable energy and low carbon heating systems that can both address fuel poverty and put the UK on track to net zero emissions.

"Energy efficiency and more renewables are the best ways to protect everybody against volatile gas prices and rising bills in the long-term," he said.

Sam Hall, director of the Conservative Environment Network, also urged the government to "deliver its net zero strategy to make UK households less exposed to global gas markets", while 19 civil society groups today also issued a joint call for more energy efficiency and renewables investment.

Groups including E3G, Greenpeace, WWF, Green Alliance, and Age UK said in a joint statement that "steps must be taken to address both the symptoms and the causes of the energy bills crisis".

"Ahead of the Spring Statement, we urge the government to invest in a nationwide green home retrofit scheme - allocating £3.6bn for energy efficiency this Parliament and fulfilling Conservative Manifesto commitments for fuel poor and low-income households," they said.

The decision to raise the energy price cap comes in the wake of an ongoing global gas supply crunch casued by the economic recovery following the first phase of the coronavirus pandemic and escalating geopolitical tensions with Russia, which have left the UK exposed to record price increases on the volatile global market over the past six months.

Scores of energy suppliers in the UK have gone bust in recent months as a result, prompting Ofgem to raise the overall cap on energy bills today in order to ease the financial burden on supply companies, many of which are currently operating at a loss.

Jonathan Brierley, Ofgem's chief executive, said he understood that the rise in the energy price cap would be "extremely worrying for many people" struggling to make ends meet, but described the record global rise in gas prices in recent months as "a once in a 30-year event".

"The energy market has faced a huge challenge due to the unprecedented increase in global gas prices, a once in a 30-year event, and Ofgem's role as energy regulator is to ensure that, under the price cap, energy companies can only charge a fair price based on the true cost of supplying electricity and gas," he said.

The regulator said it would be announcing further measures to help the energy market weather future volatility tomorrow, including a plan to update the price cap more frequently than once every six months in "exceptional circumstances" so as to ensure it better reflects the true costs of energy.

"Ofgem is working to stabilise the market and over the longer term to diversify our sources of energy which will help protect customers from similar price shocks in the future," said Brierley.