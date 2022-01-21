Net Zero Finance Summit returns for 2022

BusinessGreen is proud to announce that registration is now open for the 2022 Net Zero Finance Summit, which this year will be taking place on Tuesday 29 March.

The day-long virtual and interactive summit will bring together leading investors, asset managers, corporates, policymakers, and campaigners to explore the fast-expanding green finance sector, discuss the challenges and opportunities ahead, and showcase success stories from across the industry.

Readers can register their place or request an invite to attend the event through the Net Zero Finance Summit website.

Broadcast live from BusinessGreen's studio in central London, the Net Zero Finance programme will feature keynote speeches, panel debates, workshops, and interview sessions chaired by BusinessGreen editor James Murray. Highlights include an exploration of the finance sector's role on the road to the COP27 Climate Summit, the emergence of nature as an investment category, and how investors can undertake effective stewardship and invest with purpose in support of the net zero transition.

Speakers confirmed to date include ShareAction's head of corporate climate, Helen Wiggs; TCFD program lead for the UNEP Finance Initiative David Carlin; We Mean Business Coalition deputy director (net zero finance), Jane Thostrup Jagd; and the co-founder and CEO of the Climate Bonds Initiative Sean Kidney, among many others. The full speaker line up for the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

BusinessGreen is also delighted to welcome Schroders as a commercial partner for the event, alongside a host of NGO partners, including Climate Advisers, Climate Bonds, and the Make My Money Matter campaign.

"As the COP26 Summit underscored the finance sector has an absolutely critical role to play in determining the pace and direction of the net zero transition," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "Investors with countless billions of dollars of assets under management now recognise this fact and have set ambitious net zero targets. But the challenge now is how to deliver on these targets in a credible and effective way. The Net Zero Finance Summit promises to provide an invaluable insight into how leading finance firms, regulators, and campaigners are embracing the challenge, as well as the enormous implications for the wider economy of a finance sector that is committed to deep decarbonisation."

The event is free to attend for senior executives and all the sessions will be available on demand after the Summit. You can register to attend here.

The Net Zero Summit forms part of BusinessGreen's third annual Net Zero Festival programme, further details for which will be announced in the coming weeks.