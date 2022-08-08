Tory leadership candidates urged to prioritise measures to decarbonise built environment

Conservative leadership candidates have today faced fresh calls to set out how they would decarbonise Britain's buildings so as to deliver on the UK's net zero goals and help households and businesses cope with soaring energy bills.

As the campign to become the next Prime Minister heats up, Gillian Charlesworth, chief executive of the Building Research Establishment (BRE), has today written an open letter to the candidates urging them "to publish credible and effective plans to decarbonise our homes and buildings."

The open letter, published this morning, warns the heat and energy used in our buildings makes up a quarter of the UK's total greenhouse gas emissions, and as such tackling emissions from the sector will be "crucial" to reaching net zero by 2050.

The letter argues that despite ongoing investment and focus on accelerating the roll out of renewable energy capacity, the government's plans are still yet to address what Charlesworth describes as the two biggest obstacles to reaching net zero: tackling rising energy costs and decarbonising the built environment.

The BRE is therefore calling on candidates to reaffirm their commitment to tackling climate change by setting out a fully funded national retrofit strategy to roll out energy efficiency measures to all UK households.

The group argues such a strategy should include cost-effective solutions to curb energy use, such as insulation, as well as reforms to tackle spiralling energy bills that can ultimately hlp make Britain's homes fit for the future.

Local authorities will have an important role to play in this strategy by delivering change in their areas and enforcing new regulations and it is "vital" that they are adequately resourced to do so, the letter argues.

Charlesworth said the next Prime Minister should also set out clear policies to train, or retrain, the hundreds of thousands of workers required to retrofit the UK's 29 million homes, which was highlighted as another potential obstacle to a successful retrofitting strategy.

The letter also warned that retrofitting will be equally important for the non-domestic sector and businesses, which consume nearly a fifth of all gas. Without a retrofitting strategy for commercial assets, businesses and public infrastructure could then face higher costs which would in turn impact households through higher bills and prices.

"Setting out a clear, long-term strategy to retrofit the UK's buildings will not only ensure we continue to deliver the Net Zero Strategy, but it will also bolster our energy security by lowering demand for natural gas," Charlesworth wrote in the letter. "Decarbonising our homes and buildings is a priority which we cannot afford to ignore, and we look forward to continuing to work with the Government to support the UK on its path to net zero."

The importance of retrofitting as a strategy to decarbonise buildings and meet net zero has been gaining momentum in recent weeks.

The latest annual energy barometer report from the Energy Institute (EI) similarly warned that the inefficiency of buildings should be treated as a 'national emergency' by the government.

The EI called for a new nationwide retrofit programme to get all homes up to an energy performance rating C or above, with subsidies provided where necessary to accelerate the adoption of energy efficiency measures.

It also called for government-backed behaviour change campaigns to help households manage energy use and increased financial support for the lowest income homes ahead of this winter.

Writing on BusinessGreen today, former Minister and founder of the Net Zero Support Group of Conservative MPs, Chris Skidmore, urged the next Prime Minister to build on the success of the Local Authority Delivery Scheme, which has delivered domestic retrofit projects through local authority led initiatives. 

"The government - led by whoever is handed the keys to Number 10 - should move away from short-term funding and towards a long-term energy efficiency strategy," he wrote. "A long-term energy efficiency plan will not only deliver lower energy bills, but also kick-start a nationwide, market-led drive to get all of our homes in order - all while accelerating net zero and delivering for the planet."

