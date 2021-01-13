Net Zero Festival
RBS to phase out coal funding as it sets sites on becoming 'climate positive' bank
Partly UK state-owned banking group's net zero strategy includes halving climate impact of its lending by 2030, as it unveils plans to rebrand as NatWest Group later this year
Repsol promises net zero emissions by 2050
Spanish oil and gas major is first of its kind to promise complete decarbonisation
Survey: A third of public support XR net zero by 2025 goal
As conference season kicks off new survey suggests spotlight will be on parties' decarbonisation agendas
Underneath the bonnet of a net zero business boost
A net zero target would present an unparalleled opportunity for UK green business - provided government matches it with bolder policy making
Poll: One in five green businesses eye 100 per cent low carbon products and services by 2028
YouGov poll of CEOs and execs from companies adopting science-based emissions targets highlights cost and reputational gains from setting ambitious climate goals
Costa Rica targets electric cars and forest growth in 2050 climate strategy
President Carlos Alvarado Quesada has launched an economy-wide plan to slash his country's greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century
Green farm funding: Government offers £20m pot for net zero farming innovations
Transforming Food Production Challenge aimed at technologies and innovations which seek to cut emissions and boost food production
Johnson promises to 'advance' UK green agenda as Hunt warns of 'tough' net zero choices ahead
Prime Ministerial candidates seek to rally support for their green agendas from influential group of Conservative MPs
European Investment Bank: 'We will stop financing fossil fuels'
Multilateral bank says world's 'most ambitious climate investment strategy' will unlock €1tr of climate action and environmental sustainable investment through to 2030
Unilever boss tells trade bodies 'we MUST reduce emissions to net zero'
Alan Jope has written to Unilever's trade associations asking them to confirm their lobbying is consistent with the company's net zero emissions goals
Net Zero: Why wait until 2050?
As she heads to Glastonbury this weekend to debate the UK's climate response, Molly Scott Cato asks if the government's new net zero goal is really that ambitious
The net zero route map is clear - but are you ready for the journey of a lifetime?
The net zero transition is big, much bigger, than you think
Net Zero Neighbourhood? Green light given for low-carbon housing development in Wales
Parc Hadau scheme near Swansea wins planning permission from local council, paving the way for ultra sustainable housing development
Fear and loathing on the climate beat
As temperature records topple and the 'Hothouse Earth' we were warned of looms, it's long past time to admit we're scared
This is getting embarrassing
It may have been overshadowed by another dramatic day in Westminster, but yesterday the government was effectively accused of a dereliction of duty in the face of the climate crisis
Petronas announces net zero by 2050 'aspiration'
Malaysian oil and gas giant becomes the latest major fossil fuel company to publicly set its sights on delivering net zero emissions
Zoom in on Net Zero with Verco's Dave Worthington
VIDEO: Managing director of the sustainability consultancy joins BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray to discuss
'Unique opportunity to catalyse action globally': Business groups urge government to update 2030 climate goal before year end
Enhanced climate target for 2030 can put the UK on track to meet its climate ambitions, help deliver a green recovery, and will encourage investment in net zero transition, groups tell government
Green recovery: What should feature in the Prime Minister's promised 10-point plan?
As the government gears up to unveil its 10 point green recovery plan this autumn, an alliance of more than 70 civil society groups have set out which net zero policies they think should make the cut
Net Zero: Battalion of corporate giants pledge to deliver 1.5C climate targets
As UN Secretary General calls on governments to deliver carbon neutral plans, 27 of the world's largest companies will today announce net zero emissions goals
The drive to net zero emissions should be the next space race
With a month to go to the Global Climate Action Summit, Eliot Whittington reflects on the innovation and competition that can emerge from the accelerated pursuit of a net zero emission economy
BT energy efficiency cost savings near £300m
Telecommunications giant reveals it is closing in on 100 per cent renewable power goal, as progress towards net zero carbon goal continues
Spain targets 90 per cent carbon cuts under new climate strategy
Spain will aim to run on 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2050
From net zero to green mortgages: Building sector steps up decarbonisation drive
UK Green Building Council launches Advancing Net Zero programme to eliminate emissions from buildings, as BNP Paribas and E.ON debut green mortgage offer
Government to inject £71m into green redevelopment of former Redcar steelworks
Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom promises to do 'everything possible to tackle global climate change' as she hails opportunities of green aviation and industry
Net zero compatible? Government announces North Sea oil and gas sector review
Review of the UK's oil and gas licensing regime to look at how to align future of the sector with 2050 net zero target
From materials innovation to modular construction: The property sector plots its pathway to net zero
The government has promised to 'build, build, build' to reboot the economy in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. But can this be done without stoking the climate emergency? BusinessGreen speaks to two developers to find out
Climate Assembly: Five key takeaways from the UK's first exercise in direct democracy
More than 100 members of the UK public have carefully considered how best to reach net zero by 2050 – and the results are fascinating
Net Zero Festival: Now available on demand
All sessions from the three day broadcast are now available on demand through the Festival platform
'Decarbonisation by stealth is not possible': Aldersgate Group steps up calls for fast-tracked net zero policies
Ahead of the Prime Minister's promised new green recovery package, a new report from the business advocacy group outlines a raft of near-term policy interventions that could put the UK on track to reaching net zero emissions