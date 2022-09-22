Recent history indicates government intervention is critical to driving growth and innovation in energy markets, research argues
Industry Voice: Scope 3 emissions are a shared responsibility and require collective action, but a lack of data and supply-chain traceability and the threat of free-riders have discouraged industry collaboration, explains SustainCERT's Thomas Blackburn...
The energy crisis could cause irreparable damage to an industry critical to delivering net zero goals if the government does not step up its support, argues Make UK’s Brigitte Amoruso
Green businesses are understandably worried about the new government, but there are good reasons to think the net zero transition can continue to accelerate
The government's repeated failure to promote energy saving, enhance energy efficiency, and deliver more domestic energy generation is condemning the UK to an era of rolling crises
Critics of the net zero transition are trying to blame it for the UK's economic woes, but their arguments are looking increasingly detached from the modern world
For unlimited access to all news, articles and insights become a BusinessGreen member