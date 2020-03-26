Net zero
New net zero taskforce launched to guide transformation of UK infrastructure
The taskforce will begin by researching two reports on the net-zero transition that will be shared at COP26 in Glasgow in November
'2050 isn't soon enough': How Sainsbury's plans to deliver net zero emissions in 20 years
CEO insists climate crisis demands more ambitious targets, as he earmarks £1bn of investment to help the supermarket help hit net zero 10 years ahead of the government target
Inside the London Power Tunnels: How the UK energy sector is striving to recruit 400,000 people to power the net zero transition
Some 117,000 new recruits will be needed within the next decade if the UK is to decarbonise power and heat networks in time for 2050
Sainsbury's promises to go net zero by 2040
Supermarket giant is to set Science-Based Target in line with 1.5C of warming, as CEO Mike Coupe pledges to 'put environmental impact at the forefront of every decision we make'
Knowledge gap leaving ten million UK households wasting energy, Citizens Advice survey finds
Nearly three-quarters of Brits underestimate the contribution of British homes to global warming, research conducted by Citizens Advice in partnership with the Energy Saving Trust has found
AstraZeneca promises to get to net zero 10 years ahead of schedule
$1bn 'Ambition Zero Carbon' aims for zero carbon emissions across global operations by 2025, and ensure entire value chain is carbon negative by 2030
UK green economy boosts jobs and turnover, but campaigners fear faster growth needed
Green economy turnover swells 4.7 per cent to hit £46.7bn in 2018, but experts warn growth is off track for delivering on net zero goals
OVO completes £500m acquisition of SSE Energy Services
Deal marks the latest development as the UK's energy sector is reshaped by the net zero transition
No need for new coal, argues new report on proposed Cumbrian mine
Claims that a new coal mine in Cumbria will be needed to power the UK's steel industry do not stand up to scrutiny, Green Alliance report argues
Etihad aims for the skies with 2050 net zero goal
Etihad promises to halve its 2019 net emission level by 2035 and reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050
'Unprecedented transformation': European Commission unveils €1tr investment strategy to decarbonise a continent
The Sustainable Europe Investment Plan also details plans for a Just Transition Mechanism to support those regions facing a particularly far-reaching transformation
Developing countries lead charge to step up climate action
UN data reveals more than 100 countries plan to submit new climate action plans in 2020
Wind giant Vestas set to become carbon neutral by 2030
Turbine manufacturer says it will cut its carbon footprint by 55 per cent by 2025 and hit 100 per cent by 2030, promising carbon neutrality 'with no offsets'
Wates Group promises to go zero carbon by 2025
Construction and property development firm pledges to be zero waste and zero carbon within five years
Study: No net zero without 'significant' offshore wind investment
Research from engineering experts Atkins warns net zero will not be reached in the UK without radical changes to the energy system
National Trust promises to go net zero by 2030
"We need to step forward and leave our own legacy" says director general Hilary McGrady on charity's 125th anniversary
Laying out a path to net zero
Nick Baird, group director of corporate affairs at Centrica, outlines the company's role as an enabler for net zero
Net Zero Neighbourhood? Green light given for low-carbon housing development in Wales
Parc Hadau scheme near Swansea wins planning permission from local council, paving the way for ultra sustainable housing development
CCC: Bolder climate action needed as Scotland gears up to host COP26
Scottish progress in cutting emissions in sectors outside the power industry is not yet up to scratch, according to the government's climate change advisors
What Boris Johnson's government needs to do to show it is serious on climate change
After his landslide victory, Boris Johnson declared his ambition to make his country 'the cleanest, greenest on Earth'. Here's what he needs to do to prove it, writes Rebecca Willis of Lancaster University
Now get Net Zero Done
Was it really 'a bad night for the climate'?
EU leaders back 2050 net zero target
European Council endorses goal of building a 'climate neutral EU', despite continuing Polish objections
More than 500 B-Corps offer 2030 net zero pledge
Certified B-Corps including Allbirds, The Body Shop, innocent drinks, and Patagonia promise to reduce emissions in line with a 1.5C trajectory
Five signs the 2020s can be the decade of delivery on climate
Forum for the Future's Will Dawson sets out the key drivers for climate action next year