Latest Evening With BusinessGreen event to explore how to curb the cost of decarbonisation

BusinessGreen and Sustainable Ventures will host their latest 'Evening With' event on July 15th, bringing together leading experts from across the green economy to discuss how to curb the cost of decarbonisation for businesses and policymakers.

Hosted in association with Verco, the event will feature an exclusive discussion on the cost challenges that are hampering the adoption of energy and carbon-saving innovations and provide invaluable advice on how to overcome the barriers companies face as they embark on the next phase of their net zero strategies.

The session centres on two expert panels, with confirmed speakers including Helen Clarkson, CEO of the Climate Group, Sarah Mukherjee, CEO of IEMA, and Rachel Solomon Williams, executive director at the Aldersgate Group. They will be joined by Matt Manning, head of circularity and net zero at BT, Inder Poonaji, director of sustainability and ESG at Modulaire, Andrew Todd, director corporates at Verco, and Dave Worthington, managing director at Verco.

The panel discussions will explore how concerns over the cost of decarbonisation have come to dominate the political and media discourse in recent months and how they threaten to undermine businesses efforts to deliver on their climate goals, curb their energy costs, and exploit fast-expanding clean tech markets.

The evening will also provide expert guidance on how businesses, including energy intensive companies and manufacturers, can build the business case for bolder climate action and tackle the upfront costs associated with green projects, allowing them to access the energy and emissions savings that can enhance their long-term competitiveness.

The session - which will take place at Sustainable Venture's HQ on the South Bank in London - will also feature a networking drinks reception and the chance to checkout Verco's new MyVerco software solution.

The event is free to attend, but priority booking is available for BusinessGreen members and companies in Sustainable Ventures' network.

"Our Evening With events are always a fantastic opportunity to hear from some of the UK green economy's leading thinkers and network with those executives and business leaders working to accelerate the net zero transition," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "The latest event promises to be no different and is addressing one of the most important challenges - and opportunities - facing corporate sustainability efforts at the moment."

You can register to attend the event here.