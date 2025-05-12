Tony Blair's mis-steps, solar rooftops, and green local election results

BusinessGreen Editor’s Briefing: May 2025

clock • 2 min read
AI image created by BusinessGreen using Canva
Image:

AI image created by BusinessGreen using Canva

The team discuss the implications of record local election gains by Reform, changes in Green Party leadership, and former Prime Minister Tony Blair wading into the net zero debate

In BusinessGreen's latest Editor's Briefing, the team sifts through the fallout from a breakout local election performance from Reform after both Labour and the Conservatives lost votes to Nigel Farage's...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Business Green

View profile
More from Business Green

Encouraging climate polling, the UK's most sustainable city, and Pope Francis' green legacy

Homegrown low carbon power is our nationally chosen route to energy security

More on Politics

To unlock growth and resilience, nature must be at the heart of planning reform
Politics

To unlock growth and resilience, nature must be at the heart of planning reform

Done right, the Planning and Infrastructure Bill can make environmental regulations smarter and more strategic, helping unlock investment in nature recovery, writes Labour MP Polly Billington

Polly Billington MP
clock 12 May 2025 • 3 min read
Green Party: Adrian Ramsay and Ellie Chowns to stand in leadership race
Politics

Green Party: Adrian Ramsay and Ellie Chowns to stand in leadership race

Green MPs claim the Party 'needs our leaders to be here in Westminster', as they confirm they are to stand for election on a joint ticket

James Murray
James Murray
clock 12 May 2025 • 4 min read
UK and Norway strengthen ties with new clean energy partnership
Politics

UK and Norway strengthen ties with new clean energy partnership

Green Industrial Partnership aims to accelerate investment in UK's clean energy transition through a series of North Sea projects

Amber Rolt
clock 09 May 2025 • 3 min read