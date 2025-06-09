In BusinessGreen's latest Editor's Briefing, the team discusses the build-up to the imminent Spending Review, and what may be afoot for the green economy
In BusinessGreen's last Editor's Briefing before the government's Spending Review, the team fact checks promises from Reform Party leader Nigel Farage to save £45bn a year for tax cuts by "scrapping"...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis