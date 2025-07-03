The government's climate test for new oil and gas fields signals a step-change in project scrutiny

clock • 4 min read

The government just made regulations for approving new oil and gas fields more stringent - rejecting Rosebank is now the only credible response, writes Uplift's Tessa Khan

This month, we are back on the fossil fuel rollercoaster. As speculation increases about the impact of war in the Middle East on global oil supply, like clockwork a chorus of commentators has emerged,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Energy

Ofgem agrees £8.9bn draft grid investment plan to unlock 126GW of clean power
Energy

Ofgem agrees £8.9bn draft grid investment plan to unlock 126GW of clean power

Energy regulator estimates investment in boosting power network capacity will deliver significant savings for billpayers by 2031

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 01 July 2025 • 6 min read
'A transition plan is a great way to organise your thinking': Inside OVO's first Climate Transition Plan
Energy

'A transition plan is a great way to organise your thinking': Inside OVO's first Climate Transition Plan

OVO's head of sustainability reflects on how the creation of its landmark Climate Transition Plan proved a 'natural evolution' of existing frameworks

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 01 July 2025 • 12 min read
Queen Mary University warms campus buildings and student halls with waste data centre heat
Energy

Queen Mary University warms campus buildings and student halls with waste data centre heat

London university delivers district heat project with Schneider Electric and Advanced Power Technology

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 30 June 2025 • 3 min read