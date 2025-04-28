The team dissect policy pledges made to kick off the London Energy Security Summit, and a wave of positive climate polling
To mark the start of the UK government's flagship Energy Security Summit, Ed Miliband stressed that a "hard-headed approach to the role of low carbon power is the route to energy security" both in the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis