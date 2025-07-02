Ed Miliband slams Nigel Farage as he accuses critics of 'telling lies' about net zero

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
Credit: Zara Farrar / No 10 Downing Street
Image:

Credit: Zara Farrar / No 10 Downing Street

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary hits back at 'agents of division and misinformation', as he argues all social and economic movements had to overcome massive opposition

Ed Miliband has hit out at "agents of division and misinformation", accusing them of telling "lies" about climate change, clean energy, and the net zero transition. Speaking at an event hosted by think...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Ofgem agrees £8.9bn draft grid investment plan to unlock 126GW of clean power

NAO warns 'uncertainties' could undermine future effectiveness of UK ETS

More on Politics

Ed Miliband slams Nigel Farage as he accuses critics of 'telling lies' about net zero
Politics

Ed Miliband slams Nigel Farage as he accuses critics of 'telling lies' about net zero

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary hits back at 'agents of division and misinformation', as he argues all social and economic movements had to overcome massive opposition

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 02 July 2025 • 5 min read
Green groups lament 'painfully slow' progress at UN climate talks in Bonn
Politics

Green groups lament 'painfully slow' progress at UN climate talks in Bonn

Despite some bright spots UN climate chief admits interim climate talks in Bonn 'struggled' to deliver progress on key issues such as climate finance and adaptation ahead of COP30 Summit

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 27 June 2025 • 6 min read
Nigel Farage and Reform are a reaction, not an aberration: The green economy must take note
Politics

Nigel Farage and Reform are a reaction, not an aberration: The green economy must take note

Framing climate action as risk management, or green growth as economic inevitability, no longer cuts through alone - net zero has to be lived, proven, localised and tangible, writes Apella Advisors' Andrew Brown

Andrew Brown, Apella Advisors
clock 24 June 2025 • 4 min read