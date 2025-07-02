'Pragmatic and realistic': European Commission proposes target to cut EU emissions 90 per cent by 2040

James Murray
clock • 7 min read
The European Commission
Image:

The European Commission

Campaigners welcome 'pivotal step towards addressing the climate crisis', but lament loopholes that would allow for the increased use of carbon credits to meet new targets

The European Commission today formally proposed an amendment to the EU Climate Law, which would set a new target to cut net greenhouse gas emissions by 90 per cent against 1990 levels by 2040. The Commission...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Is the UK quietly becoming a world leader in flexible grids?

'Bitterly disappointed': Government refuses support for Xlinks Morocco-UK solar project

More on Legislation

'Pragmatic and realistic': European Commission proposes target to cut EU emissions 90 per cent by 2040
Legislation

'Pragmatic and realistic': European Commission proposes target to cut EU emissions 90 per cent by 2040

Campaigners welcome 'pivotal step towards addressing the climate crisis', but lament loopholes that would allow for the increased use of carbon credits to meet new targets

James Murray
James Murray
clock 02 July 2025 • 7 min read
Investors call on chemical industry to phase out hazardous chemicals
Legislation

Investors call on chemical industry to phase out hazardous chemicals

Investors managing $3.1tr in assets sign statement led by ShareAction urging chemical companies to accelerate transition to more sustainable substances that protect health and biodiversity

Amber Rolt
clock 26 June 2025 • 3 min read
Green Claims: EU Commission to withdraw proposed 'anti-greenwashing' law
Legislation

Green Claims: EU Commission to withdraw proposed 'anti-greenwashing' law

European Commission confirms plans to withdraw proposed EU Green Claims Directive amid concerns of placing 'undue burden' on small businesses

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 20 June 2025 • 3 min read